April 6, 2021 10:34 am
Israeli Startup MyHomeDoc Receives FDA Approval for Smartphone-Based Telemedicine

avatar by CTech Staff

A man uses a smartphone. Photo: Reuters / Samrang Pring.

CTech – Israeli startup MyHomeDoc has recently received FDA approval for its smartphone-based telemedicine solution, coming on the back of approvals by European and Israeli regulation authorities. The device was developed after MyHomeDoc received funding from a startup incubator led by Israeli-giant Teva Pharmaceuticals and the Philips co-investment platform, Sanara Ventures. The FDA approval will allow MyHomeDoc to expand into additional global markets.

The MyHomeDoc device relies on four embedded sensors that interface with the user’s smartphone to provide readings of the common tests required for primary medical care. The smartphone-powered device can offer patient diagnosis and monitoring anywhere and at any time, reducing the burden on medical clinics and hospitals. Patients using the application can receive near immediate diagnosis, referral, or prescription from a certified physician based on the clinical data they send in real-time.

The nine tests — which can be operated via a user’s smartphone — include a stethoscope check to analyze lung, heart, and bowel sounds, otoscopy of the ear, an oximeter for measuring pulse rate and saturation, a thermometer that examines body temperature, and a throat and skin test that uses the smartphone’s camera. In addition, the user-friendly interface ensures uninterrupted monitoring of at-risk patients, and automatically updates medical staff on any change or development.

“An FDA approval is an important milestone for every healthcare startup. It will help us harness a technology that advances telemedicine with a solution that helps both the patients and the medical staff,” Alon Natanson, CEO of MyHomeDoc said.

