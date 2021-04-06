Tuesday, April 6th | 24 Nisan 5781

April 6, 2021 10:55 am
Report: Sudan Repeals Law Mandating Boycott of Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen (L) exchanging a document with Sudanese Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim during their meeting in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Jan. 25, 2021. Photo: Arye Shalicar / Israeli Intelligence Ministry handout.

The Sudanese government has decided to repeal its law that mandates boycotting Israel, six months after it reached a normalization agreement with the Jewish state.

Israeli daily Maariv reported that the decision was announced by the Sudanese government Tuesday.

Israel and Sudan officially normalized relations on Oct. 23, 2020, following up on the decision by the UAE and Bahrain to sign the Abraham Accords the month before. To facilitate the deal, the US removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. Sudan also paid reparations to US terror victims in the amount of $335 million.

Sudan’s boycott law was originally enacted in 1958, and applied to all diplomatic, economic, and trade relations with the Jewish state.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid tweeted that all but one of Sudan’s cabinet ministers voted in favor of repealing the law, but that it must now receive further governmental approval, including from Sudan’s parliament.

The decision follows close contacts between Israel and Sudan, who consulted on the precise wording of their agreement to begin full diplomatic relations — a major part of which was Israel’s desire to see the boycott law repealed.

Ravid stated that Israel told Sudan that full normalization would be all but impossible without repealing the law, as it made Israeli investment and economic ties extremely difficult.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that along with its decision to cancel the boycott law, the Sudanese government also emphasized its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

