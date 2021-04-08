Thursday, April 8th | 27 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

New York Times Touts Nation of Islam’s Self-Help Approach Following Attack on Capitol

US President Biden Leads International Tributes to Holocaust Victims and Survivors on Yom Hashoah

Jewish Groups Blast ‘Incendiary’ Remarks by Teachers Union Head Calling US Jews ‘Part of Ownership Class’ Over School Reopening Debate

‘The Only House of Remembrance of the Holocaust by Bullets’: Synagogue Unveiled at Memorial to Babi Yar Massacre in Kiev

US Antisemitism Watchdog Opposes Ethnic Studies Course Requirement in California Assembly Hearing

Holocaust Survivors Join Virtual March of Living Ceremony at Auschwitz

French City of Neuilly Adopts IHRA Definition to ‘Fight Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism With Strength and Vigor’

University of Miami Hillel to Host Virtual Event With Basketball Player Meyers Leonard Who Said Antisemitic Slur

Outrage as South African BDS Advocate Tells Students, ‘Hitler Committed No Crime’

April 8, 2021 2:57 pm
0

US Antisemitism Watchdog Opposes Ethnic Studies Course Requirement in California Assembly Hearing

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The California State Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A Jewish organization that concentrates on fighting antisemitism in schools and academia told a California Assembly hearing on making a controversial ethnic studies curriculum a requirement for graduation could “incite hatred and division among all students,” and particularly against Jewish students.

The Education Committee hearing was held to consider bill AB 101, which “requires students, commencing with the graduating class of 2029-30, to complete a one semester course in ethnic studies, as specified, in order to receive a high school diploma,” according to the committee agenda.

It would also require an ethnic studies course be offered for grades nine through twelve.

The course would be based on the state’s recently approved Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, which has already undergone several revisions in response to Jewish groups’ concerns about antisemitic content.

Related coverage

April 8, 2021 5:45 pm
0

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

The rise in digital manifestations of antisemitism during 2020 — detailed in a new report from Tel Aviv University, which...

Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, director the AMCHA Initiative, told the Wednesday hearing that the problems with the curriculum have not been solved.

“Despite four revisions, the approved ethnic studies curriculum remains firmly rooted in Critical Ethnic Studies, a narrow conceptualization of the field that is politically- and activist-driven,” she said. “As an organization that investigates campus antisemitism, we have witnessed how courses based on Critical Ethnic Studies incite hatred and division among all students.

“In addition, filtered through the lens of Critical Ethnic Studies, Jews are viewed as ‘racially privileged oppressors,’” she added. “And at a time when anti-Jewish hostility and violence has reached unprecedented levels, indoctrinating students to view Jews in this way is tantamount to putting an even larger target on their backs.”

The March approval of the fourth draft of the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, after a contentious multiyear debate, was met with mixed reactions from Jewish organizations, including praise for revisions made during the process as well as some concern over elements that remained and the possibility of requiring the course.

The American Jewish Committee said it that it was encouraged by the removal of “pervasive” antisemitic material from earlier drafts and the integration of Jewish lesson plans. But, the AJC said, “revisions of curriculum were a salve but ultimately not curative of the fundamental flaws at the heart of the original curriculum.”

Rabbi Meyer H. May, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s executive director, said the Center was “encouraged that the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum released today does not include any content that is, or can be perceived as, antisemitic or anti-Israel.”

JIMENA, or Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, praised the changes from earlier drafts, saying, “We are heartened that our advocacy efforts resulted in California’s State Board of Education’s official adoption of a lesson plan JIMENA produced, which centers the experiences of Sephardic and Mizrahi Jewish Americans.”

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, said that the group was “disappointed that this model curriculum was approved as is, despite massive numbers of students, parents, and concerned citizens calling for reasonable and important changes.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.