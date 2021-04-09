Antisemitic Fliers Posted at University of North Florida During Passover

JNS.org – Antisemitic fliers were posted on the office doors and classrooms of Jewish professors at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville during Passover, reported The Florida Times-Union.

Jules Gerstein, 19, who founded the school’s Jewish Student Union, said fliers with QR codes that led to an antisemitic radio station were discovered in the social sciences building on March 29. “Multiple” professors who had the fliers posted on their doors were Jewish, according to the Jewish Student Union.

The campus Chabad center said the codes “led to antisemitic and white supremacy material.” It added that university police have identified the perpetrator, and the student is “actively being investigated by the university and being assessed for disciplinary action.”

Administrative spokeswoman Amanda Ennis said “the university was made aware of the incident and initiated an immediate investigation. The person responsible has been identified, and it was determined that there is no additional threat to the campus community.”

Related coverage Russia, China Say Iran Talks to Resume Next Week, See ‘Progress’ Envoys from China and Russia to the Iran nuclear talks said on Friday there had been progress in efforts to...