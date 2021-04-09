Friday, April 9th | 27 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Fliers Posted at University of North Florida During Passover

Russia, China Say Iran Talks to Resume Next Week, See ‘Progress’

Iowa’s Student Government Passes Legislation to Form ‘Jewish Constituency Senator’

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

New York Times Touts Nation of Islam’s Self-Help Approach Following Attack on Capitol

US President Biden Leads International Tributes to Holocaust Victims and Survivors on Yom Hashoah

Jewish Groups Blast ‘Incendiary’ Remarks by Teachers Union Head Calling US Jews ‘Part of Ownership Class’ Over School Reopening Debate

‘The Only House of Remembrance of the Holocaust by Bullets’: Synagogue Unveiled at Memorial to Babi Yar Massacre in Kiev

US Antisemitism Watchdog Opposes Ethnic Studies Course Requirement in California Assembly Hearing

Holocaust Survivors Join Virtual March of Living Ceremony at Auschwitz

April 9, 2021 9:08 am
0

Antisemitic Fliers Posted at University of North Florida During Passover

avatar by JNS.org

The Student Union at the University of North Florida, in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Antisemitic fliers were posted on the office doors and classrooms of Jewish professors at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville during Passover, reported The Florida Times-Union.

Jules Gerstein, 19, who founded the school’s Jewish Student Union, said fliers with QR codes that led to an antisemitic radio station were discovered in the social sciences building on March 29. “Multiple” professors who had the fliers posted on their doors were Jewish, according to the Jewish Student Union.

The campus Chabad center said the codes “led to antisemitic and white supremacy material.” It added that university police have identified the perpetrator, and the student is “actively being investigated by the university and being assessed for disciplinary action.”

Administrative spokeswoman Amanda Ennis said “the university was made aware of the incident and initiated an immediate investigation. The person responsible has been identified, and it was determined that there is no additional threat to the campus community.”

Related coverage

April 9, 2021 9:06 am
0

Russia, China Say Iran Talks to Resume Next Week, See ‘Progress’

Envoys from China and Russia to the Iran nuclear talks said on Friday there had been progress in efforts to...

Student-privacy laws prevent the school from releasing any additional information about the perpetrator, she added.

The school sent out an email to students and faculty on Tuesday, saying, in part: “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish community and strongly condemn these actions.”

The Jewish Student Union said in its own statement that it “stands against hostility, prejudice and discrimination against anyone based on their intersectionality.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.