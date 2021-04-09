Jewish Republican Lee Zeldin Announces Bid to Run for Governor of New York

JNS.org – New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, a Republican from Long Island, NY, announced on Thursday that he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.

In making his announcement, he criticized the current governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who assumed the office in 2011, saying it’s time for him to “immediately exit stage left.”

Zeldin, 41, also criticized what he said amounts to one-party rule in New York, as the state government is overwhelmingly Democrat.

“Throughout America’s history, the State of New York has led the way forward for our great country. … ,” he posted Thursday morning on social media. “With 1-party Dem rule in NYC & Albany, the light that was a beacon of what America can be has gone dark. The New York that was once a magnet for the world’s best and brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the crushing weight of skyrocketing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, and rising crime resulting from dangerously liberal policies.”

