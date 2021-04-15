Canada’s Third Largest Party Endorses Boycott of Israel

Speaking after the resolution’s passage to reporters, Singh defended it, saying that in order to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that “some pressure is required. And that’s something I support.”
Singh also brushed aside allegations of antisemitism in his party, saying “I have a really strong commitment to fighting antisemitism. I am committed to that.”
Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said the adoption of the resolution “highlights a toxic obsession with Israel to the serious detriment of the party.”
“It is staggering that, given the state of the world and the consequential issues before us, including the pandemic, the NDP placed this resolution and one other targeting the Jewish community on the list of top foreign policy concerns,” he said in a statement.
He added that by doing so, the NDP “ignored catastrophes unfolding in Syria, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Brazil, Hong Kong and elsewhere around the world. That is shameful.”
Fogel called on the NDP to end its “pathological preoccupation with Israel” if it wants to play a constructive role in bringing about peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.
“This unbalanced and obsessive concern with Israel renders the NDP irrelevant on this subject and interferes with the party’s ability to address issues that should be core to the progressive agenda,” he said.