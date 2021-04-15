Canada’s Third Largest Party Endorses Boycott of Israel

JNS.org – Members of Canada’s progressive New Democratic Party (NDP) have voted overwhelmingly to endorse a boycott against Israel during its recent party convention.

At its virtual party convention on April 10, the NDP—the third largest party in Canada—adopted the resolution “Justice and Peace in Israel-Palestine” that calls for a boycott of products emanating from Israeli settlements, as well as an arms embargo on Israel.

“The adoption of this motion today was a result of a groundswell of support from the grassroots membership,” said Amy Kishek, one of the lead organizers for the resolution at the NDP convention. “Not only is this position hugely popular with the NDP membership, but it is something that is supported by the vast majority of the Canadian labor movement as well as the Canadian population at large.”

Founded in 1961, the NDP is a progressive party led by Jagmeet Singh. It currently holds 24 seats out of 338 in Canada’s House of Commons.

