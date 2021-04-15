Florida Police Arrest Man Accused of Antisemitic Graffiti at Construction Sites

JNS.org – Authorities have arrested a man accused of being responsible for several antisemitic graffiti incidents last month in Coral Gables, Fla., police said on Tuesday.

Benjamin Michael Garcia, 30, is facing criminal mischief vandalism charges and could face hate crime charges as well, NBC Miami reported, citing law enforcement in Coral Gables. He vandalized several construction sites and buildings in the city, just outside of Miami, as well as neighboring areas.

“Today, our detectives arrested an individual who has been tormenting the Jewish community using antisemitic graffiti,” Chief Edward Hudak said in a statement.

Officer Kelly Denham, a spokeswoman for the Coral Gables Police Department, said two police officers used surveillance footage from a local business to identify Garcia. Authorities noticed that he was spray-painting antisemitic messages and were disturbed by the sight.