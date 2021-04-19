Monday, April 19th | 8 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Loses Vote on Key Parliamentary Committee

Minivan Driver Arrested After ‘Horrific’ Hit-and-Run Assault on Brooklyn Hasidim

As Calls to Cancel Leila Khaled Event Continue, San Francisco State University Livestream Airs on Facebook Featuring PFLP Veteran

‘Heroic’ Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Remembered With Personal Stories, Symbolic Flowers on Anniversary of Outbreak

Editor of Major Dutch Daily Apologizes for Publishing Cartoon That ‘Evokes Memories of Nazi Era’

Israeli-American Actress-Turned-Author Noa Tishby Seeks to Explain ‘Misunderstood’ Israel in New Book

Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna Reach ‘Drafting Stage’ as Israeli Officials Worry US Pushing Deal at ‘All Costs’

Hit Social Media App Clubhouse Under Fire for Antisemitic Content

‘Every Day There Are Three Antisemitic Attacks in Berlin’: New Report Illustrates Threat Faced by Jews in German Capital

As They Do Every Year, Israelis Swim With Sharks Off the Coast of Hadera

April 19, 2021 6:33 pm
0

Netanyahu Loses Vote on Key Parliamentary Committee

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for fallen soldiers of Israel’s wars at the Yad Lebanim House on the eve of Memorial Day, in Jerusalem, April 13, 2021. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost an important vote on Monday over who gets to join a powerful committee in parliament, dealing him a setback as he tries to form a new government following an inconclusive election.

Netanyahu has about two more weeks to try bring together a ruling coalition. Defeat in the vote indicated the veteran leader still has some way to go to secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

The vote was to decide who will join the Arrangements Committee, which, in the absence of a new government, controls the legislative agenda.

After a motion floated by Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud was rejected in a close vote, his centrist rival, Yair Lapid, managed to pass his own proposal giving stronger representation to the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Related coverage

April 19, 2021 1:06 pm
0

As They Do Every Year, Israelis Swim With Sharks Off the Coast of Hadera

Despite warnings from the authorities, Israelis swam with the sharks on Monday off the coast of the town of Hadera...

The Islamist party Ra’am, which has expressed openness to working with Netanyahu, voted with Lapid.

President Reuven Rivlin on April 6 asked Netanyahu to form a government, and gave him 28 days to do so. If unsuccessful, Netanyahu can ask Rivlin for a two-week extension, before the president taps another candidate or asks parliament to nominate one.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.