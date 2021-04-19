Monday, April 19th | 7 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Editor of Major Dutch Daily Apologizes for Publishing Cartoon That ‘Evokes Memories of Nazi Era’

Israeli-American Actress-Turned-Author Noa Tishby Seeks to Explain ‘Misunderstood’ Israel in New Book

Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna Reach ‘Drafting Stage’ as Israeli Officials Worry US Pushing Deal at ‘All Costs’

Hit Social Media App Clubhouse Under Fire for Antisemitic Content

‘Every Day There Are Three Antisemitic Attacks in Berlin’: New Report Illustrates Threat Faced by Jews in German Capital

As They Do Every Year, Israelis Swim With Sharks Off the Coast of Hadera

Sarah Halimi Atrocity — There Is No Law Without Justice

Israel Aerospace Industries Touts New Achievements in Groundbreaking BARAK Missile System

Jewish Center at Temple University Spreads Revolting Lies Against Israel

How Tufts University Can Prevent Another Antisemitic Fiasco

April 19, 2021 11:35 am
0

When Did Palestine Become Palestine?

avatar by Martin Sherman / JNS.org

Opinion

In 1969, members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group are pictured flaunting their weapons in the mountains east of the Jordan River. Photo: Thomas R. Koeniges via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org“The Arabs didn’t provoke war with Israel in 1967 to achieve Palestinian independence … Arab rulers could have established a Palestinian state in those territories whenever they chose to do so. But Palestinian statehood was of no interest to them.”—Jeff Jacoby, The Boston Globe, June 7, 2017.

“Not since the time of Dr. Goebels [Head of the Nazi propaganda machine] has there ever been a case in which continual repetition of a lie has born such great fruits … Of all the Palestinian lies, there is no lie greater or more crushing than that which calls for the establishment of a separate Palestinian state in the West Bank …—“Palestinian Lies” [Hebrew], Haaretz, July 30, 1976, by former Education Minister Amnon Rubinstein of the far-left Meretz faction.

With Joe Biden in the White House, the question of Palestinian statehood is now back on the international agenda, after being largely sidelined under the Trump administration. For decades, the discourse on the “Palestinian issue” has been dominated by the Palestinian Arabs’ contention that Judea and Samaria (“The West Bank”) has long been their ancient homeland.

Preaching genocide

Related coverage

April 19, 2021 12:38 pm
0

Sarah Halimi Atrocity — There Is No Law Without Justice

In a democracy worthy of the name, the mentally invalid are not judged. But in a true democracy, one is...

However, many would probably be interested—and certainly very surprised—to learn just when realization dawned on the Palestinian Arabs that this territory supposedly comprised their yearned-for motherland.

Indeed, long before Israel held a square inch of “the West Bank”—before there was any “occupation” or “settlements”—the Arabs claimed all the territory of pre-1967 Israel (i.e. within the Green Line)—as “Palestinian” territory, and threatened to reclaim it by force of arms and annihilate all its Jewish inhabitants.

Thus, in March 1965, more than two years prior to the 1967 Six-Day War—after which the “West Bank” came under Israeli administration—Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser threatened, with chilling genocidal malevolence: “We shall not enter Palestine with its soil covered in sand; we shall enter it with its soil saturated in blood.”

No less blood-curdling were the words of Yasser Arafat’s predecessor as head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Ahmad Shukeiry, who, on the very eve of the Six-Day War—in a somewhat premature flush of triumph—crowed: “D Day is approaching. The Arabs have waited 19 years for this and will not flinch from the war of liberation … This is a fight for the homeland—it is either us or the Israelis. There is no middle road. The Jews of Palestine will have to leave [but it] is my impression that none of them will survive … We shall destroy Israel and its inhabitants and as for the survivors—if there are any—the boats are ready to deport them.”

“Jordanians and Palestinians are considered … one people.”

Significantly, the first version of the Palestinian National Covenant was formulated three years before the Six-Day War—in May 1964—in eastern Jerusalem  (then under Jordanian control). In it, the Palestinian-Arabs explicitly forswore any sovereign claim to the “West Bank” (or to Gaza):

Thus, while Article 16 reads: “… [T]he people of Palestine [look] forward [to] restoring the legitimate situation to Palestine, establishing peace and security in its territory and … enabling its people to exercise national sovereignty and freedom,” in Article 24, the “West Bank” (and Gaza) are explicitly excluded from the scope of Palestinian sovereign aspirations.

Indeed, in Article 24, the Covenant unequivocally stipulates that the “Palestinian people” do not aspire to “any … sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip [then under Egyptian control] or the Himmah Area [then under Syrian control].”

Moreover, when the original Covenant was drafted, all the Arab residents in the “West Bank” were, in fact, Jordanian citizens—without that causing any great discordance between their national identity and the citizenship they held.

Accordingly, as late as 1977, Farouk Kaddoumi, then one of the most senior members of the PLO, told Newsweek: “Jordanians and Palestinians are considered by the PLO as one people.”

Furthermore, it was Jordan that demanded sovereignty over the “West Bank” until July 1988, when King Hussein relinquished his claim to the territory and stripped all his erstwhile subjects of their Jordanian citizenship. On this, Anis F. Kassim, a prominent Palestinian international lawyer, commented: “[M]ore than 1.5 million Palestinians went to bed on 31 July 1988 as Jordanian citizens, and woke up on 1 August 1988 as stateless persons.”

Palestine is where the Jews are

It is thus clear that Palestinian Arabs’ claim to sovereignty over what they now insist is their long yearned-for homeland arose only after 1967—i.e. when it came under Jewish administration. Indeed the Palestinian homeland seems to be a very fluid concept. After all, prior to 1967, it excluded all the territory that it now purports to include.

The common thread between the pre-1967 demands and the post-1967 ones, is that the Palestinian Arabs appear to focus their “national aspirations” on land, only to deprive the Jews of it.

Imagine that!

Martin Sherman is the founder & executive director of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.