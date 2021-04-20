Tuesday, April 20th | 8 Iyyar 5781

April 20, 2021 11:59 am
0

Jerry Seinfeld Says Old Men Complaining Is ‘Part of the Jewish Culture,’ But They Must Be Entertaining

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Jerry Seinfeld. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Jewish comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld discussed the habits of old Jewish men complaining in a radio interview on Monday.

The stand-up comic and native New Yorker was a guest on Steve Somers’ sports radio station WFAN. While the conversation focused mostly on baseball, Seinfeld was asked to reveal something about himself that most people don’t know. His response was that he loves to complain, and he then talked about the “Jewish, cultural tradition” of griping.

“I love to complain about how much I don’t like things. But it doesn’t bother me that I don’t like it. I enjoy complaining. It’s a great Jewish, cultural tradition,” Seinfeld said.

He added, “another great tradition of complaining as a cranky, old Jewish guy is that you better be funny when you do it. You better make it entertaining. That’s a part of the culture that you must maintain. Don’t just complain, be entertaining about it.”

Seinfeld also mentioned he never thought of buying the New York Mets in the offseason because he doesn’t have that kind of money and “I don’t need more people yelling at me on 79th Street when the Mets are on a losing streak.” Talking about the New York Yankees, he explained that he holds no ill-will against most Yankee fans.

“There’s only one Yankee fan I cannot bear,” he said, “The moist Yankee fan; the wet-eyed, teary Yankee fan, when they talk about the greatness and they get moist when someone passes [away].”

