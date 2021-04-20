Tuesday, April 20th | 9 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Offers Condolences to Leader of Chad, Killed on Frontline, Who Mended Ties With Israel

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Boost Cooperation with Israel in Fighting Cyberattacks

Islamist Ra’am Party Reject Netanyahu’s Push for Direct PM Election: Report

Israel’s University of Haifa to Help Decode the Language of Whales in Global, Machine Learning Research Project

Israeli Food-Tech Startup to Launch Cocoa Spread in US With More ‘Efficient’ Sugar Delivery

Miss Israel to Wear Gown Made of 300 Face Masks in Miss Universe Competition

Watchdog Group Report Echoes Calls for More Oversight After Biden Administration Renews Aid to Palestinian Authority

Gantz Warns Hezbollah of Suffering ‘Heavy Consequences’ if It ‘Challenges’ Israel

Dutch Art Museum Overrides Restitution Panel, Will Pay 200,000 Euros to Heirs of Jewish Man for Painting He Was Forced to Sell by the Nazis

Fallout of Decision to Excuse Accused Antisemitic Killer of Sarah Halimi From Trial Continues to Rock France

April 20, 2021 5:53 pm
0

Netanyahu Offers Condolences to Leader of Chad, Killed on Frontline, Who Mended Ties With Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Chadian President Idriss Deby. Photo: Reuters / Benoit Tessier / File.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined world leaders on Tuesday in remembering Idriss Dby, the longtime president of Chad who died while visiting battlefront troops, and who in 2019 reestablished ties with the Jewish state.

“I send my deepest condolences to the people of Chad on the passing of President Idriss Deby,” the Prime Minister’s office wrote on Twitter. “We will miss his bold leadership and always remember his historic decision to renew Chad’s relationship with Israel.”

Deby, 68, was one the longest-ruling leaders in Africa, and had just been declared the winner in the country’s recent presidential contest, in a vote boycotted by much of the opposition. He succumbed to injuries sustained while visiting the front line in a battle against northern rebels, in the border region with Libya.

In 2019, Deby welcomed Netanyahu to the capital of N’Djamena, where the two reestablished ties with Israel, nearly five decades after cutting relations due to pressure from the Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Related coverage

April 20, 2021 4:49 pm
0

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Boost Cooperation with Israel in Fighting Cyberattacks

As cybersecurity threats continue to rise, US senators have introduced legislation to boost technology cooperation with Israel and secure funding...

“Chad will do everything it can to strengthen the ties between the two countries and the bilateral cooperation in various matters,” Deby said in remarks at the time. “I note with satisfaction our shared view on the need to combine forces to tackle terrorism, which spares no country.”

Deby was also an ally of Western countries in the fight against Islamist terrorist groups, including including Boko Haram and others linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State in the Sahel.

A US State Department spokesperson extended condolences to the people of Chad in a statement Tuesday.

“We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad,” the spokesperson said. “The United States stands with the people of Chad during this difficult time. We support a peaceful transition of power in accordance with the Chadian constitution.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.