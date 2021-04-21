Jerusalem Limits Focus to ‘Influencing’ Nuclear Deal, Israeli TV Report Says

JNS.org – Concluding that Washington is “rushing towards” a nuclear agreement with Iran, Jerusalem is limiting its goal to “influencing” the deal as much as it can, Israel’s Kan 11 TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Israel has submitted a request to the administration in Washington that any version of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached with Iran include increased powers by inspectors to monitor Tehran’s nuclear activities.

The report also alleged that though Israel has in the past called for any new nuclear agreement include restrictions on Iran’s ballistic-missile program and terrorism-sponsoring, its “understanding” that the US will not insist on such clauses has led Jerusalem to focus on improved supervision of nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, according to Kan, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Mossad director Yossi Cohen and National Security Council Adviser Meir Ben Shabat are due to visit Washington early next week to meet with their respective American counterparts and discuss the Iranian issue.

Related coverage Report: White House and Israel Increasingly at Odds on US-Iran Talks in Vienna The Biden administration and the Israeli government are increasingly at odds over the ongoing US-Iran talks in Vienna, with Israel...