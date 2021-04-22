Thursday, April 22nd | 11 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bipartisan Letter Opposing Conditions on US Aid to Israel Joined by 75% of US House Members

Netanyahu ‘Had a Point’ About Iran Nuclear Deal, a Star New York Times Reporter Concedes

Holocaust Revisionist Confirmed as New Head of State-Sponsored ‘Genocide Center’ in Lithuania

Iranian Women’s Rights Activists Condemn Iran’s Election to UN Women’s Rights Commission

Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection Urges Action on ‘National Security Threat of the Climate Crisis’ in Earth Day Report

Croatian Reality Show Removes Scenes of Contestant Who Has Nazi Slogan Tattoo

UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Pulls Out of Ramadan Event After CEO of Sponsoring Group Revealed as Supporting Israel Boycotts

Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Effective for People With Chronic Diseases: Israeli Study

US Congressman Urges Universities to Cancel Planned Webinar With Terrorist Leila Khaled

From the Frontlines: Israel Activism on Campus

April 22, 2021 5:45 pm
0

Bipartisan Letter Opposing Conditions on US Aid to Israel Joined by 75% of US House Members

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The US Capitol dome is seen in Washington, US, December 17, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Erin Scott

A bipartisan group of 331 US House members — comprising more than three-quarters of the body — signed a letter Thursday rejecting any conditions placed on US aid to Israel, one week after controversial legislation that would do so was unveiled by progressive House Democrats.

“Reducing funding or adding conditions on security assistance would be detrimental to Israel’s ability to defend itself against all threats,” said the letter, addressed to the heads of the House Appropriations Committee.

The signatories were roughly split between both parties, and was led by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Michael McCaul (R-TX). It followed news of a proposed bill, co-sponsored by Minnesota Democrat Betty McCollum (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other leading progressives, that would hinge aid to Israel on conditions related to the detention of Palestinian juveniles, demolition of property, and “annexation” of West Bank land.

The letter said that the $3.8 billion in FY 2020 security assistance for Israel — which includes $3.3 billion in foreign military financing and $500 million for cooperative missile defense programs — was overwhelmingly supported by both parties in Congress. It cited the “direct threats” posed to Israel by Iran and proxies such as Hezbollah, and noted the value of intelligence sharing with the US and the interest in promoting regional stability.

Related coverage

April 22, 2021 4:00 pm
0

Holocaust Revisionist Confirmed as New Head of State-Sponsored ‘Genocide Center’ in Lithuania

A revisionist historian whose work on World War II has been harshly criticized by Jewish experts on the Holocaust in...

“Congress is committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge and its ability to defend itself, by itself, against persistent threats,” it said. “Our aid to Israel is a vital and cost-effective expenditure which advances important U.S. national security interests in a highly challenging region. For decades, Presidents of both parties have understood the strategic importance of providing Israel with security assistance.”

“Just as foreign assistance is an investment in advancing our values and furthering our global interests, security aid to Israel is a specific investment in the peace and prosperity of the entire Middle East,” it conlcuded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.