El Al Airlines Offers Free Israel Flights to Relatives of Meron Victims, as Immigration Authority Helps Families With Travel Permits

El Al Israel Airlines is offering free flights to immediate family members of those injured and killed in the Meron mass casualty incident on Thursday night.

Two airline tickets per family will be provided and must be used by May 4th. Relatives need to only pay the airport tax; all other charges will be waved. El Al opened a customer service phone number to help with the matter.

Information about the free flights was shared on Twitter by Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, executive director of the Oizrim Jewish Council, a Jewish outreach group based in New York.

Kahan told The Algemeiner that Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority also opened a designed email address to help immediate family members fast track the process of obtaining travel permits to Israel. The email address is [email protected]; “Harigim” means “the dead” in Hebrew.

The Oizrim Jewish Council is offering additional assistance to those who need help in securing travel permits.