World Leaders Flood Israel With Condolences and Support Following Mount Meron Disaster

i24 News – World leaders flooded Israel with sympathy and support on Friday morning following a deadly stampede on Mount Meron that left 44 dead, including children, and 150 injured during a Lag B’Omer commemoration.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted his condolences to the families of the Mount Meron victims, calling the event a “devastating” tragedy.

“The news reaching us this morning of the tragedy at the Lag B’Omer holiday on Mt. Meron in #Israel are devastating. Our thoughts are with the victim‘s families and loved ones,” wrote Maas.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said that his “thoughts are with the people of Israel in the wake of yesterday’s accident at Mount Meron.”

Related coverage Rivlin Lights 45 Candles in Memory of Mount Meron Stampede Victims i24 News – Israel's President Reuven Rivlin lit up 45 candles on Friday in memory of those killed in the...

Austria’s Foreign Ministry also expressed its sympathies, saying it was “shocked and saddened” by the Lag B’Omer tragedy and “our hearts go out to the people of Israel and the families and loved ones of the victims.”

India’s Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he was “Deeply saddened at the tragedy in Israel at Mount Meron during the celebrations of Lag Ba’omer. Extend my condolences and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at Mount Maron for the annual Lag Baomer commemorations of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai when at some point a massive stampede broke out, crushing dozens in the aftermath.

In the United States, the White House’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the American people have their thoughts “turned to Israel.”

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders unanimously expressed shock and horror over Friday morning’s events as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his way to Mount Hermon.

“We are all praying for the recovery of the injured,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before his arrival, calling the incident a “heavy disaster.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also said he was following “with anguish and anxiety the terrible disaster that occurred during the festivities on Mount Meron.”

“All of Israel is now praying for the healing of the wounded. It is a difficult and sad night,” he added.