Monday, May 3rd | 21 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Clashes Reported Between IDF Soldiers and Residents of West Bank Town Where Tapuah Junction Terrorist’s Car Found

Fifth-Grade Class Creates Artwork, Projects Inspired by Jewish Actor Jeff Goldblum

French Jews Demand Action Against Facebook ‘Support Committee’ for Accused Antisemitic Murderer of Sarah Halimi

Israeli Soccer Player in Spanish League Dedicates Goal to 45 Mount Meron Victims

BBC Spreads Human Rights Watch Lies About Israel — Violating Own Standards

Holocaust Memorial in Portland, Oregon Vandalized With Swastikas, Antisemitic Symbols

What the Recently Leaked Recordings Reveal About Iran

Turkey and Egypt: Improved Relations — or Another Setback for Erdogan?

Experts Discuss Israeli and Japanese Partnership at DevOps Conference

Israel, Iranian Sabotage, and the Use of ‘Strategic Ambiguity’

May 3, 2021 10:26 am
0

Israeli State Watchdog to Investigate Mount Meron Stampede

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ultra Orthodox Jews look at stairs with waste on it in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, April 30, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Israel’s government watchdog said on Monday it would open an investigation into the deaths of 45 people crushed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival last week.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office, which audits the government, would look into the circumstances surrounding the event at Mount Meron in the Galilee region.

“I wish to announce today that I intend to open a special audit that will investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy,” he told reporters.

Israel observed a day of mourning on Sunday after one of its worst civilian disasters. Six US citizens were among the dead, along with two Canadians, a British citizen and an Argentinian.

Related coverage

May 3, 2021 1:20 pm
0

Clashes Reported Between IDF Soldiers and Residents of West Bank Town Where Tapuah Junction Terrorist’s Car Found

Clashes between IDF soldiers and residents of a West Bank town were reported Monday as the manhunt continued for the...

Englman’s office can examine and make public its findings, but cannot bring criminal charges. Many in Israel have called on the government to form a higher-level committee with greater authority to investigate what happened.

The comptroller’s office had several years ago labelled as hazardous the Mount Meron compound in northern Israel where the festival took place overnight last week between Thursday and Friday.

Questions have been raised as to whether the government and police were reluctant to limit the crowd size at the site so as not to anger influential ultra-Orthodox rabbis and politicians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised an investigation after the deaths.

His mandate to form a new government, after an inconclusive March 23 election, expires on Wednesday. Public calls to determine responsibility for the incident look likely to be an issue for any incoming administration.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for the annual Lag B’Omer celebration that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.

At some point a large crowd pushed its way into a narrow tunnel and 45 people, including children, were asphyxiated or trampled.

Englman said he would investigate the actions of all groups leading up to and during the festival — “from the level of decision-makers to those in the field, including law enforcement.”

He would also examine the compound’s upkeep over the years and whether previous failings had been dealt with.

A third objective will be to come up with a strategy for handling large-scale religious events in Israel in order to “prevent a repeat of this kind of tragedy.”

The Justice Ministry has separately said it will look into whether there had been any police misconduct.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.