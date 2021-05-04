Tuesday, May 4th | 22 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

European Intel Agencies Find Iran Sought Nuclear Weapons

Orthodox Synagogue Appoints Israel’s First Sole Female Spiritual Leader

Lebanon, Israel Resume Talks on Disputed Maritime Border: Source

Jewish Community ‘Terrified, Angry’ Over Release of Accused Attacker of Multiple Bronx Synagogues

Rising Antisemitic Attacks in Bavaria Driven by Coronavirus Protests, Warns German Monitoring Report

Clashes Reported Between IDF Soldiers and Residents of West Bank Town Where Tapuah Junction Terrorist’s Car Found

Fifth-Grade Class Creates Artwork, Projects Inspired by Jewish Actor Jeff Goldblum

French Jews Demand Action Against Facebook ‘Support Committee’ for Accused Antisemitic Murderer of Sarah Halimi

Israeli Soccer Player in Spanish League Dedicates Goal to 45 Mount Meron Victims

BBC Spreads Human Rights Watch Lies About Israel — Violating Own Standards

May 4, 2021 8:55 am
0

European Intel Agencies Find Iran Sought Nuclear Weapons

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

JNS.org – Iran sought on multiple occasions in 2020 to obtain technology for its nuclear weapons program, intelligence agencies from the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany said, according to a Fox News report on Monday.

The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands stopped “multiple acquisition attempts,” the agency wrote in its April report.

“The joint counter-proliferation unit of the AIVD [the General Intelligence and Security Service] and the MIVD [the country’s Military Intelligence and Security Service] is investigating how countries try to obtain the knowledge and goods they need to make weapons of mass destruction. Countries such as Syria, Pakistan, Iran and North Korea also tried to acquire such goods and technology in Europe and the Netherlands last year,” said the report.

The Swedish Security Service said in its 2020 intelligence report that Iran tried to attain technology from its country for its nuclear weapons program.

Related coverage

May 3, 2021 5:47 pm
0

Jewish Community ‘Terrified, Angry’ Over Release of Accused Attacker of Multiple Bronx Synagogues

Jewish community leaders in New York and nationally were outraged on Monday after learning that the man arrested for a...

“Iran also conducts industrial espionage, which is mainly targeted against Swedish high-tech industry and Swedish products, which can be used in nuclear weapons programs. Iran is investing heavy resources in this area, and some of the resources are used in Sweden,” the report said.

Germany’s Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the domestic intelligence agency for the German state, said in its 2020 report: “Proliferation-relevant states like Iran, North Korea, Syria and Pakistan are making efforts to expand on their conventional arsenal of weapons through the production or constant modernization of weapons of mass destruction.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.