IDF: Iron Dome Intercepts Gaza Rocket Fired Into Israel's South

Newly Reelected London Mayor Sadiq Khan Thanks Jewish Community

Thirty-Five Fires in Israel’s South as Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Balloons

IDF Chief of Staff Beefs Up Forces in West Bank as Tensions Escalate

Israel and South Korea to Sign Free Trade Pact

Jordan Criticizes Israel Over Temple Mount Clashes

Arabs Riot, Stone Police Following Dawn Prayers on the Temple Mount

Israel Strikes Hamas Military Post After Rocket Launch From Gaza

Singer Omer Adam Partnering With Europe-Israel Group and Swiss Fund Lian Group to Build $120 Million Underground Data Center

Netanyahu: Israel Will Not Allow Extremists to Disrupt Calm in Jerusalem

May 9, 2021 3:07 pm
0

IDF: Iron Dome Intercepts Gaza Rocket Fired Into Israel’s South

avatar by i24 News

 

An Iron Dome battery fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Aug. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

i24 News — Red alert sirens went off in the vicinity of the city of Ashkelon in Israel’s south late on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested several interceptions, with sources on the ground reporting explosions heard in the area. Footage posted on social media captured flashes in the sky.

Confirming the alert, the IDF said the Iron Dome air defense batteries successfully intercepted one projectile, while two projectiles had been launched.

May 9, 2021 3:01 pm
0

The local authorities said that while none of the projectiles launched had landed in the city, with any damage or casualties unclear.

Palestinian reports suggest that three projectiles had been fired in total, but one of them fell in the enclave itself.

The launch comes after Israel closed Gaza’s fishing area in response to the incendiary balloon launches throughout the day, which set off about 40 fires in Israel’s south.

Late on Saturday, the Gaza terrorist groups also fired a rocket into Israel’s south, with no casualties or damage reported in the incident.

The IDF retaliated with strikes on Hamas positions inside the restive coastal enclave.

