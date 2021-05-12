Gal Gadot Speaks Out Against War in Her Home Country: ‘Israel Deserves to Live as a Free, Safe Nation’

Gal Gadot released a statement on Wednesday about the conflict taking place in Israel as Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip continue to fire rockets at the Jewish state.

The Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star, 36, said she hopes “for better days” and is heartbroken over the brutalities that has transpired in her home country over the last few days.

The mother of two, who is now pregnant with her third daughter, recently told Israel Hayom in an interview that her and her husband, Yaron Varsano, still have a home in Neve Tzedek, a neighborhood in Tel Aviv. She raved about the country and said many foreigners are ill-informed about daily life in Israel.

“You know, not a lot of people know what life in Israel is like,” she said. “I still get comments from people who think that people in Israel walk around with Uzis, ready for battle. What the world is exposed to is what they see on the news. I’m not an ambassador for Israel, that’s not a title I can take on, but it’s important to me that people know how amazing and beautiful our country is, how full of good people, how calming the beach is and how good the hummus is. I miss Israel. I’d like to raise my daughters there.”