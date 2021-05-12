Wednesday, May 12th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Soccer Stars Form Defensive Wall on Social Media as Pro-Palestinian Players Launch PR Offensive

Riots Intensify in Lod, Acre and Other Jewish-Arab Cities, as Rivlin Condemns ‘Brutal Assault on Shared Existence in Israel’

Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Critically Injured in Rocket Strike in Sderot

‘All the News That’s Fit to Print in Gaza’

Hamas Media: In Arabic, Bloodthirsty Celebrations of Death; In English, Liberal Rhetoric and Victimhood.

New York Times, Washington Post, BBC, Etc. Blame Israel for Hamas War Crimes

Hamas Wants to Be Crowned the Guardian of Jerusalem

Property Rights and Political Wrongs in Jerusalem

Anti-Israel Lies at Harvard University Hurt the Cause of Peace

Gal Gadot Speaks Out Against War in Her Home Country: ‘Israel Deserves to Live as a Free, Safe Nation’

May 12, 2021 12:48 pm
0

Gal Gadot Speaks Out Against War in Her Home Country: ‘Israel Deserves to Live as a Free, Safe Nation’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Gal Gadot. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Gal Gadot released a statement on Wednesday about the conflict taking place in Israel as Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip continue to fire rockets at the Jewish state.

The Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star, 36, said she hopes “for better days” and is heartbroken over the brutalities that has transpired in her home country over the last few days.

The mother of two, who is now pregnant with her third daughter, recently told Israel Hayom in an interview that her and her husband, Yaron Varsano, still have a home in Neve Tzedek, a neighborhood in Tel Aviv. She raved about the country and said many foreigners are ill-informed about daily life in Israel.

“You know, not a lot of people know what life in Israel is like,” she said. “I still get comments from people who think that people in Israel walk around with Uzis, ready for battle. What the world is exposed to is what they see on the news. I’m not an ambassador for Israel, that’s not a title I can take on, but it’s important to me that people know how amazing and beautiful our country is, how full of good people, how calming the beach is and how good the hummus is. I miss Israel. I’d like to raise my daughters there.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.