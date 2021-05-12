Wednesday, May 12th | 2 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Sends Special Envoy to Seek ‘De-Escalation’ Between Gazan Terror Groups and Israel

Israel Turned Down Offers of Ceasefire With Hamas, Netanyahu Says

Report: Suspected Terrorist Neutralized After Wounding Two Soldiers in West Bank

Iran’s Khamenei Urges Palestinians to ‘Confront the Enemy’ Israel

Rallies Set Across America in Support of Israel as Violence, Rockets Continue

Blinken Speaks to Netanyahu, Reiterates Strong US Support for Israel

Pakistani Movie Star With Over 1 Million Followers Shares Hitler Quote About Killing the World’s Jews In Tweets on Gaza Conflict

Attempted Lynching, Vandalism of Arab-Owned Businesses by Jewish Far-Rightists as Violence Spirals

Al Qaeda Renews Call for Violent Jihad Against Israel as Conflict With Palestinians Deepens

AOC Slams New York Mayoral Candidate Yang for Statement ‘Standing With the People of Israel’

May 12, 2021 3:20 pm
0

Israeli Soccer Stars Form Defensive Wall on Social Media as Pro-Palestinian Players Launch PR Offensive

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli forward Manor Solomon of Shakhtar Donetsk races past three Internazionale defenders during a UEFA Champions League clash. Photo: Reuters/Vitalii Kliuiev

Israeli soccer players competing in Europe’s elite leagues have leapt to the defense of their country, as some of the continent’s top players issued messages of solidarity with the Palestinians.

On Wednesday, several of Europe’s top Muslim players — including Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Miralem Pjanic of Barcelona — urged their followers to “pray for Palestine.” Liverpool striker Sadio Mane published a photo on his Instagram feed showing the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with the slogan “Free Palestine” and a Palestinian flag, with a comment that said simply, “heartbreaking.”

In Turkey, senior players at Istanbul club Fenerbahce wore shirts reading “Free Palestine!” with the Turkish and Palestinian flags entwined as they warmed up before a match.

Their Israeli colleagues were quick to respond, however.

Related coverage

May 12, 2021 6:52 pm
0

US Sends Special Envoy to Seek ‘De-Escalation’ Between Gazan Terror Groups and Israel

i24News - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that a US envoy would travel to the Middle East to...

On Wednesday, Manor Solomon — a forward for Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk widely viewed as Israel’s most promising soccer export — shared a post from a pro-Israel advocacy group that displayed an Israeli flag alongside the pledge, “I support Israel’s right to defend itself.” A similar post was shared by Shon Weissman, the highly regarded forward with both Real Valladolid in Spain and the Israeli national team, which pointed out that Israel had been targeted by more than 150 rockets on the same day.

Israeli athletes from other sports also came to their country’s defense on social media as the violence at home worsened, among them NBA star Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.