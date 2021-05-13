Thursday, May 13th | 2 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Greta Thunberg Laments Violence in Jerusalem and Gaza: ‘I’m Not Against Israel or Palestine’

Palestinian Miscalculations Have Led to a New Violence, Possible War

Israeli Appeasement and Palestinian Violence

‘A Child Who Was All Love’: Israeli Soldier Killed by Anti-Tank Rocket Laid to Rest

Father of Six-Year-Old Boy Killed in Sderot Rocket Strike: ‘I Don’t Know How to Tell His Mother’

Iran’s Former Hardline President Ahmadinejad to Run Again

US Calls Xinjiang an ‘Open-Air Prison,’ Decries Religious Persecution by China

Survey: Israeli Startups Raising Funds Faster, No Longer Dependent on Relocating

Blinken Calls for End to Gaza Rockets in Conversation With PA’s Abbas

Gantz Orders Emergency Call-Up of Border Police to Quell Arab-Israeli Riots

May 13, 2021 9:04 am
0

French-Israeli Author Wins France’s Top Literary Prize

avatar by JNS.org

A side view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A French-Israeli author has been awarded France’s most prestigious literary honor, the Spring Goncourt Prize, reported Haaretz on Monday.

Shmuel T. Meyer, 64, won the prize for Et la guerre est finie … (And the War Is Over … ) and will receive the award in a ceremony set to take place in June. He said about the honor: “It’s tremendously exciting, a once-in-a-lifetime thrill.”

The book, a trilogy of stories about three different people who live with emotional wounds related to war, won in the category of best novella.

The first story, Les Grands Express Européens (The Great European Express), takes place in post-war France; the second story, Kibbutz, is tied to Israel’s War of Independence; and the third story The Great American Disaster, is set in New York with the protagonist being a veteran of the Korean War.

Related coverage

May 13, 2021 10:14 am
0

Iran’s Former Hardline President Ahmadinejad to Run Again

Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday registered to run again in an election in June which is being...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.