Saturday, May 15th | 5 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Main Contenders Sign Up for Iran’s Presidential Election

Netanyahu: Israel Will Keep Retaliating to Attacks, Protect Citizens from Hamas

Biden Makes First Call to Abbas Amid Israel-Gaza Fighting

Iran’s Zarif Cancels Vienna Visit Over Austria’s Support for Israel Amid Gaza Rocket Fire

Netanyahu to Biden: Israel Makes Every Effort to Avoid Hurting Innocents in Gaza

French Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Paris

Israel-Gaza Conflict Rages, US Tells Israel to Protect Media After Tower Hit

IDF Razes Gaza High-Rise Hosting Hamas Military Intelligence, International Media Offices

IDF Attacks Gaza Rocket Launchers, Houses of Senior Hamas Leaders

‘Queen’s Speech’ Outlines Measures to Halt UK Officials from Implementing BDS

May 15, 2021 5:46 pm
0

Netanyahu: Israel Will Keep Retaliating to Attacks, Protect Citizens from Hamas

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Memorial ceremony for Ethiopians who died on their journey to Israel, at Mount Herzl, on May 10, 2021. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

i24 News – Israel will continue to respond to attacks and will protect its citizens from Hamas terrorists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late on Saturday.

In his press conference, he accused the Gaza terrorists of using civilians as human shields and stressed that Israel itself was making efforts to avoid harming innocents.

He said that the ongoing operation in Gaza will continue for as long as necessary to achieve the main goal of ceasing rocket attacks into Israel.

The PM added that there were still “a few” days of fighting ahead and warned Hamas leadership that nobody was invulnerable to Israel’s wrath.

Netanyahu also addressed the riots in Israel, warning that the country’s laws were the same for Israeli Arabs and Jews and that anyone acting as a terrorist will be treated as such.

He vowed to bring calm to the Israeli streets and called for unity and vigilance amid the turmoil.

Netanyahu added that while not all Israeli Arabs were engaged in the current unrest, a “considerable” group within the community was involved in the rioting.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as Israel continues to fight off the Gaza-based terrorist factions and work to quell the unrest in mixed Israeli Arab and Jewish cities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.