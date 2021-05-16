Car-Ramming Terrorist Attack in Eastern Jerusalem Leaves Several Israeli Police Injured

i24 News – A Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a group of Israeli police in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem on Sunday, injuring at least six.

The terrorist was shot dead by officers, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Another police officer was shot in the foot in a case of friendly fire in the moments of chaos that followed the attack, as Israeli security forces were shooting at the assailant.

None of the police sustained life-threatening wounds.