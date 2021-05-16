Sunday, May 16th | 5 Sivan 5781

May 16, 2021 3:16 pm
Car-Ramming Terrorist Attack in Eastern Jerusalem Leaves Several Israeli Police Injured

avatar by i24 News

Israeli security forces work at the scene of what police said was a suspected car-ramming attack, at the entrance to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – A Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a group of Israeli police in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem on Sunday, injuring at least six.

The terrorist was shot dead by officers, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Another police officer was shot in the foot in a case of friendly fire in the moments of chaos that followed the attack, as Israeli security forces were shooting at the assailant.

None of the police sustained life-threatening wounds.

