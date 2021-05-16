Israel Considering Ceasefire Amid Growing US Pressure: Report

Sunday, May 16th | 5 Sivan 5781

May 16, 2021 3:12 pm
US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give joint statements to press in the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016. Photo: DEBBIE HILL / AFP / POOL

i24 News – Israel is mulling the terms of a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip amid mounting pressure from Washington to stop the bloodshed, according to Israeli media reports.

A halt could be forthcoming in the near future now that the IDF and Israel’s security cabinet have completed a number of objectives, including destroying a Hamas tunnel network and eliminating senior members of the organization.

While the Biden administration has publicly stated its unequivocal support for Israel and its right to defend itself, US pressure has begun to mount on Jerusalem to stop the fighting after a building housing AP and Al Jazeera journalists in the Gaza Strip was destroyed in an airstrike on Saturday.

Aside from housing international reporters, Israel claims the building also served as a Hamas “research and development” facility and was a legitimate target for the IDF to strike.

Following the attack, the AP denied that Hamas activities were being conducted on the premises, and demanded the IDF provide evidence for their claims, which the military has still not produced.

The ceasefire agreement, which will reportedly be discussed during a security cabinet meeting later on Sunday, will likely be mediated by Egypt as in previous instances.

Israel’s army said Sunday about 3,000 rockets had been fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza towards the Jewish state since the conflict escalated seven days ago.

“Hamas has been carrying out a very intense attack in terms of rate of fire,” Israeli General Ori Gordin told reporters as Israeli strikes have kept hitting targets in the enclave.

