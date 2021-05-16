Sunday, May 16th | 5 Sivan 5781

May 16, 2021 8:03 am
Two Jordanians Carrying Knives Arrested After Crossing Into Israel

avatar by i24 News

The Israel-Jordan border crossing near Eilat. Photo: Pawel Ryszawa via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Two Jordanian citizens were arrested on Sunday after apparently crossing the border into Israel overnight, according to an IDF statement.

The two foreign nationals were carrying knives at the time of their arrest, which occurred on Route 6666 near the village of Beit Alfa.

Police were alerted when witnesses said they saw the two men walking on foot along the highway.

At the time of their arrest, the two men reportedly told police that they were on their way to Jerusalem.

The suspects are currently being questioned by authorities.

Despite signing a peace treaty normalizing relations in 1994, ties between Israel and Jordan are periodically tested over contentious issues such as Palestinian rights and security policies regarding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

