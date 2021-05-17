Monday, May 17th | 6 Sivan 5781

May 17, 2021 9:23 am
0

Police: Two Israeli-Arabs Behind Arson Attack that Severely Burned 12-Year-Old Boy in Jaffa

avatar by i24 News

Israel Police officers seen in the port city of Jaffa – May 2021. Photo: Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90

i24 News – Two Arab-Israeli are being accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a home located in the port city of Jaffa, which left severe third-degree burns on a 12-year-old Arab boy.

This incident, which shocked the Israeli public, was initially attributed to radical Jews, in the wake of inter-communal violence that has erupted in recent days.

The two suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras before fleeing, were actually targeting a house inhabited by Jews and had hit the “wrong” target.

Police arrested one of the suspects and were still pursuing the other, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Saturday, adding there was a gag order on the suspects’ identities.

Physician Tel Hashomer 0f Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan said on Monday that the boy’s condition was steadily improving.

“We hope and believe that he will fully recover from the complicated injuries he suffered,” said Dr. Itai Pesach, director of the Safra Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s younger sister was also slightly injured in the incident.

