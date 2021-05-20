Thursday, May 20th | 9 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Ambassador Storms Out of Special UN Session After Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Israel Has No Right to Defend Itself

Israeli Media Union Urges Facebook to Act to Stop Incitement Against Journalists on Social Platforms

IDF Rebukes Sky News for Tweet Falsely Accusing Israel of Blocking Aid to Gaza

ADL Records ‘Dangerous and Drastic Surge’ of Antisemitism During Latest Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Potentially Ending Gaza Operation Against Hamas; IDF Believes Goals Have Been Achieved

Israeli Carrier El Al to Slash Jobs as It Deepens Cost Cuts

Italian Police Seize Weapons, Nazi Flags From Far-Right Group

Israeli Security Cabinet Convenes Amid Reports of Ceasefire Agreement

German, Czech, Slovakian Foreign Ministers Visit Israel to Express Support for Jewish State’s Right to Self-Defense

Is Social Media the Most Dangerous Weapon Against Israel?

May 20, 2021 2:51 pm
0

Italian Police Seize Weapons, Nazi Flags From Far-Right Group

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Italian police handout photo shows weapons, Nazi flags and a picture of dictator Benito Mussolini from the homes of members of a far-right movement celebrating white supremacism and allegedly trying to build a new fascist party, during an operation carried out in 18 Italian provinces, in Italy, May 20. Polizia di Stato/Handout via REUTERS

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags, and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party.

Officers searched the homes of 25 people belonging to the “Last Legion” group on Thursday on suspicion of spreading hatred on the internet against Muslims, homosexual people, and Jews, police said.

Investigators seized knives, ammunition, guns, and fascist memorabilia stored by members who openly defined themselves as “fascists” and advocated violence as a way to solve political conflict, a police statement said.

“I always have rings on my fingers and a truncheon with me. Now I also have a machete,” read a message sent by one Last Legion member to another, intercepted by the police.

Group members also denied the existence of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a plot by financial and religious lobbies, Eugenio Spina, the head of the police branch dedicated to fighting terrorism and extremism, told Reuters.

“They wanted to build a new fascist party,” he added.

Police said they made no arrests on Thursday but were investigating two people for holding unregistered guns.

The investigation started in 2019 in the central region of Abruzzo and was then extended across Italy, targeting a total of 18 provinces from north to south, police said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.