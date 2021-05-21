Friday, May 21st | 10 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect, Ending 11 Days of Bloody Conflict

‘Frightening’ Firework Attacks Target New York City’s Heavily Jewish Diamond District

New York Times News Article Faults Israel for ‘High Civilian Death Toll’ in Gaza

‘Some Demonstrations More Anti-Jewish Than Pro-Palestinian’: Dutch Lawmaker Who Fled Turkish Persecution of Kurds Expresses Concern Over Gaza Protests

Details Emerge on Israel’s Hunt for Hamas Terror Mastermind Mohammed Deif, After Two More Failed Assassination Attempts

Israeli Ambassador Storms Out of Special UN Session After Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Jewish State Has No Right to Defend Itself

Israeli Media Union Urges Facebook to Act to Stop Incitement Against Journalists on Social Platforms

IDF Rebukes Sky News for Tweet Falsely Accusing Israel of Blocking Aid to Gaza

ADL Records ‘Dangerous and Drastic Surge’ of Antisemitism During Latest Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Potentially Ending Gaza Operation Against Hamas; IDF Believes Goals Have Been Achieved

May 21, 2021 6:39 am
0

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect, Ending 11 Days of Bloody Conflict

avatar by i24 News

An IDF soldier stands next to an Iron Dome aerial defense battery, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, July 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

i24 News – A ceasefire brokered by Egypt went into effect Friday at 2 am between Israel and terrorists in the Gaza Strip, with no infractions reported so far.

The fighting began on May 10 after Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist organizations launched rockets at Israel, prompting a swift response from the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system managed to shoot down most of the rockets, according to the military, although the barrages resulted in the death of a dozen Israelis. Gazan health officials report 232 killed; Israel says most of them were terrorists

Rockets continued ahead of the agreed-upon end of violence, with a 53-year-old man in the Eshkol region of southern Israel reportedly lightly injured. Red alert sirens blared as late as 1:49 am in communities close to the Gaza border.

Hamas threatened a barrage of rockets on Israel from the Negev to Haifa if Israel did not stand by the ceasefire. Palestinians celebrated in Gaza and the West Bank with demonstrations and fireworks after the ceasefire came into force, claiming a “victory for the resistance,” Israel’s Kan reported.

US President Joe Biden earlier praised the ceasefire as a “genuine opportunity to make progress.” He said the US would help replenish the Iron Dome systems and, through international organizations, assist the Palestinians in reconstructing damaged buildings and providing humanitarian assistance.

He vowed to work through the Palestinian Authority to ensure the funds do not go to aiding Hamas replenish its arsenal of rockets.

“I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, after 11 days of deadly hostilities. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims of the violence and their loved ones,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.