Shocking Video Shows Masked Pro-Palestinian Thugs Beating Jewish Man in Broad Daylight in Midtown Manhattan

Video has emerged of a Jewish man being viciously beaten by pro-Palestinian thugs in broad daylight in midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

Footage captured by Twitter user @Robertrand77 showed at least seven individuals, who wore Palestinian keffiyeh scarves wrapped around their faces, beating the man with sticks and kicking him as he lay prostrate in the middle of the road. A passerby was then seen intervening to stop the attack, covering the victim with his body as the assailants scattered. However, as the victim continued to lie prostrate, other protesters were seen running towards him shouting abuse or trying to kick him.

Police officers then arrived at the scene of the attack, on the corner of Broadway and 47th Street. As the victim struggled to his feet, he shouted at a group of protesters, challenging them to “go one on one” with him as the police officers attempted to lead him away.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force later confirmed that it had begun an investigation into the assault.

“The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a gang assault of a Jewish man in Times Square that happened this evening. If you have any information on any of the participants, DM us or call 1-800-577-TIPS,” the Task Force tweeted.

Photographs of the victim recovering in hospital were shared on social media by his relatives, one of whom disclosed that he had been wearing a kippah when he was attacked. The victim was seen upright and conscious, but with his neck in a brace and his face badly bruised.

The brutal assault was one of several incidents in Manhattan on Thursday in which Jews were targeted by young amtisemitic thugs who participated in a pro-Hamas rally in midtown.