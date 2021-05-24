Monday, May 24th | 13 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Announces New Mossad Chief, Agency Veteran Who Handled Overseas Spies

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Jewish Actor Josh Gad Says He Wishes More People Would Stand Against Antisemitism

‘Primary Suspect’ in Antisemitic Assault at LA Restaurant by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Faces Additional Hate Crimes Charges

Hamas’ Mission: Relentless Jihad

A Parent’s Perspective on the Latest Violence in Israel

Refuting 15 Anti-Israel Lies

Sacha Baron Cohen Slams Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey for Enabling Antisemitism Online

Ceasefire Agreements and the Question of Israel’s Sovereignty

The Gaza War Ended, the Hamas Problem Remains

May 24, 2021 9:46 am
0

Foreign Ministry: Israelis Killed in Italy Cable-Car Disaster Confirmed as Family of Five

avatar by i24 News

The cable car connecting the resort town of Stresa to Mount Mottarone, which collapsed on May 24, 2021, killing 14. Photo: BKP/Wikimedia.

i24 News – Five Israelis among the 14 people who were killed in northern Italy when a cable car slammed into the side of a mountain were members of one family, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

One of the Israeli victims included a two-year-old child, while another five-year-old Israeli was critically wounded.

The sole survivor of the crash, Eitan Biran, is currently receiving treatment at Turin’s Regina Margherita hospital.

Amit Biran, 30, his wife, Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their 2-year-old son Tom Biran, were identified as victims of the incident, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related coverage

May 24, 2021 1:35 pm
0

Netanyahu Announces New Mossad Chief, Agency Veteran Who Handled Overseas Spies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced his choice for the next head of Israel’s Mossad foreign intelligence agency,...

Peleg-Biran’s grandparents Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen of Tel Aviv, 71 and 81, also perished in the crash.

The accident occurred in the resort town of Stresa, which lies on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure said it happened at around 12:30 pm on a popular cable connecting Stresa to the summit of Mottarone mountain nearby.

The likely cause, according to the ministry, was a cable snapping at the top of the mountain.

According to Stresa’s mayor, Marcella Severino, the cable car “began to go backward [and] probably hit a pylon.”

President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed their “profound grief,” offering condolences to the victims’ families as regional as well as EU leaders expressed their sorrow and shock.

Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini said he would open an inquiry into the accident.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.