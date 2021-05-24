Monday, May 24th | 13 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Irish Members of Parliament to Vote on Motion Calling for the Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

Hardline BDS Organizations in New York Raising Legal Funds for Protestors Charged in Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations that Descended Into Anti-Jewish Violence

Report: Qatar’s Grade School Curriculum Praises ‘Brave’ Hamas Attacks, Rejects Arab Normalization With Israel

Netanyahu Announces New Mossad Chief, Agency Veteran Who Handled Overseas Spies

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Jewish Actor Josh Gad Says He Wishes More People Would Stand Against Antisemitism

‘Primary Suspect’ in Antisemitic Assault at LA Restaurant by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Faces Additional Hate Crimes Charges

Hamas’ Mission: Relentless Jihad

A Parent’s Perspective on the Latest Violence in Israel

Refuting 15 Anti-Israel Lies

May 24, 2021 1:17 pm
0

Jewish Actor Josh Gad Says He Wishes More People Would Stand Against Antisemitism

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Josh Gad attends the European premiere of ‘Frozen 2,’ in London, Britain, Nov. 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Henry Nicholls.

Jewish actor and “Frozen” star Josh Gad said on Sunday that he found it heartbreaking to see the ease with which some express antisemitism, and how hard it is for others to denounce it.

“It never stops breaking my heart how easily antisemitism comes to so many. And how difficult it seemingly is for people to speak out a [sic] against it,” said Gad, who is co-creator and star of Apple TV’s “Central Park.” He added, “I will stand up against bigotry of all kind from Islamophobia to racism. Wish others would do the same when it comes to antisemitism.”

Gad’s Twitter post resonated with many and has already been retweeted over 1,000 times, including by fellow Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actor, who lost relatives the Holocaust, has been outspoken about antisemitism in the past. In 2020, during a spike in antisemitism among well-known public figures, he uploaded a video onto Twitter in which he called the antisemitic behavior “frightening and really disgraceful.” He took to Twitter again last year to slam Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, after the athlete promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory about Jews attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.