Jewish Actor Josh Gad Says He Wishes More People Would Stand Against Antisemitism

Jewish actor and “Frozen” star Josh Gad said on Sunday that he found it heartbreaking to see the ease with which some express antisemitism, and how hard it is for others to denounce it.

“It never stops breaking my heart how easily antisemitism comes to so many. And how difficult it seemingly is for people to speak out a [sic] against it,” said Gad, who is co-creator and star of Apple TV’s “Central Park.” He added, “I will stand up against bigotry of all kind from Islamophobia to racism. Wish others would do the same when it comes to antisemitism.”

Gad’s Twitter post resonated with many and has already been retweeted over 1,000 times, including by fellow Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actor, who lost relatives the Holocaust, has been outspoken about antisemitism in the past. In 2020, during a spike in antisemitism among well-known public figures, he uploaded a video onto Twitter in which he called the antisemitic behavior “frightening and really disgraceful.” He took to Twitter again last year to slam Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, after the athlete promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory about Jews attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.