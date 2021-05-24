Sacha Baron Cohen Slams Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey for Enabling Antisemitism Online

Monday, May 24th | 13 Sivan 5781

May 24, 2021 12:16 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the European Premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass at a cinema in London, Britain, May 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Paul Hackett / File.

British Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen criticized Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday for allegedly allowing antisemitism to flourish on the social media platform amid the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

“The surge in antisemitism on the streets is fueled by antisemitism on social media,” the “Borat” star tweeted. He then tagged the Twitter executive and the platform he co-founded, asking, “Why do you allow #HitlerWasRight ?! Those who celebrate the Holocaust aim to perpetuate another. #StopHateForProfit.”

The actor’s post shared a report by the Anti-Defamation League released on Thursday, which showed data about an uptick in online and offline incidents of antisemitism across the United States since the recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas. The report revealed that more than 17,000 tweets used variations of the phrase “Hitler Was Right” between May 7 and May 14. The ADL said it has “also seen an increase in on-the-ground activity that demonizes Israel and that has crossed at times into antisemitism.”

Cohen spoke at the ADL summit in 2019, where he also slammed social media giants for enabling hate speech on their platforms and called on the companies to take action in reducing hate and antisemitic conspiracy theories on their sites.

