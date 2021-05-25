Actor Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Accusing Israel of Genocide: ‘It’s Inflammatory and Disrespectful’

American actor Mark Ruffalo said on Monday he is sorry for wrongfully accusing Israel of genocide.

“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,'” the 53-year-old wrote in a Twitter post. “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”

His apology comes after he accused Israel of apartheid, urged the US to sanction the Jewish state amid the recent Israeli-Palestinian violence, and echoed claims of a “military occupation over Palestinians.”

Elisha Wiesel, the son of late Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, thanked Ruffalo for having the “courage” to admit he was incorrect about Israel.