Actor Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Accusing Israel of Genocide: ‘It’s Inflammatory and Disrespectful’
by Shiryn Ghermezian
American actor Mark Ruffalo said on Monday he is sorry for wrongfully accusing Israel of genocide.
“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,'” the 53-year-old wrote in a Twitter post. “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”
His apology comes after he accused Israel of apartheid, urged the US to sanction the Jewish state amid the recent Israeli-Palestinian violence, and echoed claims of a “military occupation over Palestinians.”
Elisha Wiesel, the son of late Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, thanked Ruffalo for having the “courage” to admit he was incorrect about Israel.
“We can all get overheated and say things that we don’t mean, or that don’t make sense, or that are dangerous in their inaccuracy or emotion. It takes courage to say when you get something wrong,” Wiesel said in a Facebook post. “And we should keep engaging with someone who does that as long as they acknowledge the mistake, apologize for it, and don’t repeat it. It’s hard to imagine something more dangerous than this classic blood libel against Jews by a widely followed public figure, but I take his message at face value that Mark understands and regrets the severity and danger of his actions.”