Tuesday, May 25th | 14 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Meghan McCain Gets Into Heated Debate With ‘The View’ Co-Hosts About Antisemitism

The Deafening Silence of Jewish Celebrities on Israel

Visiting Israel, Blinken Condemns ‘Shocking Eruption’ of Antisemitic Attacks in US

Academics Use Propaganda, Not Expertise, to Bash Israel

No Easy Answers for Hamas-Ruled Gaza

UNRWA’s False Façade of Neutrality

Did the Gaza Operation Achieve Its Political Goal?

Actor Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Accusing Israel of Genocide: ‘It’s Inflammatory and Disrespectful’

The Systemic Failure of Israeli Public Diplomacy

Over 66,000 Sign Petition Calling for Brands to End Partnerships With Models Gigi and Bella Hadid After Posts on Israel

May 25, 2021 9:40 am
0

Knesset Approves Government Probe Into Meron Disaster

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Ultra Orthodox Jews look at stairs with waste on it in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, April 30, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a bill to establish a governmental commission of inquiry into the deadly Lag B’Omer stampede on Mount Meron last month.

The bill, sponsored by Knesset member Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid), passed by a majority of 19 to 13 in what was described as a “heated” session. Some lawmakers associated with the right-wing Likud bloc walked out as soon as the vote was announced, while others were later removed.

The bill was one of several exempted by the Knesset Arrangements Committee on Monday from a mandatory 45-day waiting period, allowing for an immediate vote to be held.

Among the other bills exempted by the committee were proposed amendments to Israel’s Basic Law: The Government that would set term limits on Israeli prime ministers and impose restrictions on who can be tasked with forming a government.

Related coverage

May 25, 2021 10:39 am
0

UNRWA Gaza Director Expresses Regret After Saying IDF Strikes Were ‘Precise’ and ‘Sophisticated,’ Did Not Target Civilians

The director of the Gazan branch of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) expressed "regret" on Tuesday for...

Others involved unemployment benefits for self-employed workers; the imposition of a minimum sentence for possession of an illegal weapon; free education for children and toddlers; and several others. All of the proposed bills were passed.

Itamar Ben-Gvir of the right-wing Religious Zionism, who together with two other MKs from the same party was ordered out of the session by Knesset Arrangements Committee chair Karin Elharar, accused the Yesh Atid lawmaker of exploiting her position to stifle opposition.

“Russia is here. It is unacceptable that Karin Elharar is taking advantage of her position to shut people’s mouths. What happened [here] today is just a preview of what’s ahead if the left comes to power,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.