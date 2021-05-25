NY Cops Arrest Second Suspect for Brutal Assault on Jewish Man During ‘Free Palestine’ Demo in Manhattan

A second suspect has been arrested by police officers in New York following last week’s shocking attack on a Jewish man in midtown Manhattan by pro-Palestinian thugs, during a day of violence emanating from a “Free Palestine” demonstration in the district.

Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, the New York City Police Department said on Monday.

Elezzi is one of five men suspected of assaulting Joseph Borgen, 29, while making antisemitic statements during rival pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests in Midtown on May 20, according to the NYPD.

The first suspect in the attack, 23-year-old Wassem Awawdeh, was arrested by police last Friday and then released on bail over the weekend.

Awawdeh reportedly told prosecutors, “If I could do it again, I would do it again. I have no problem doing it again.” During the attack, Awawdeh allegedly told 29-year-old victim Joseph Borgen, “F*** Israel, Hamas is going to kill all of you,” and called him a “dirty Jew.”

Borgen, who was kicked, beaten and pepper-sprayed by the five assailants, later recalled his ordeal from his hospital bed.

“I felt a liquid being poured on my face, and at first I thought I was getting urinated on,” he said. “But it turned out I was getting maced and pepper-sprayed. My face was on fire. That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed.”

As The Algemeiner reported on Monday, hardline anti-Zionist groups based in New York have launched a fundraising campaign to pay the legal expenses of more than 20 pro-Palestinian protestors arrested during last Thursday’s demonstration, which heard calls for Israel’s elimination as an independent Jewish state.

Later on Tuesday, the NYPD announced that an individual was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment and assault as hate crimes, in connection to a separate incident at a Brooklyn synagogue on Saturday in which four Jewish men were targeted.