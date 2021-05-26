Wednesday, May 26th | 15 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Foreign Minister Warns Israel of ‘Risk of Apartheid’

Top South African Leader Claims Israel Wants to Conquer African Continent in Conspiracy-Laden Antisemitic Rant

‘Israel is Using Missiles to Protect Its People, Hamas is Using Its People to Protect Its Rockets,’ Says Palestinian Human Rights Activist

Pope Kisses Tattoo Number on Auschwitz Survivor’s Arm

British Actors’ Union Accused of ‘Deliberately Trolling Jewish Members’ With Statement on Israel Conflict

Remembering a Crusader of Justice for Both Blacks and Jews

Amid a Spate of Antisemitic Attacks, Orange County Muslim Leader Incites More Hatred

Israel and Gaza: Where Do We Go From Here?

5 Ways Media Are Twisting Coverage of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Memorial to Victim of 2015 Massacre at Kosher Market in Paris Vandalized, Police Allegedly ‘Didn’t Move’ After Being Told

May 26, 2021 3:15 pm
0

French Foreign Minister Warns Israel of ‘Risk of Apartheid’

avatar by i24 News

French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaks during a press conference in Paris, France March 11, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Sunday of the risk of “long-lasting apartheid” in Israel in the event the Palestinians fail to obtain their own state.

The official’s rhetoric echoes recent reports by the Israeli B’Tselem rights group, as well as by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization, both of which accused Israel of subjecting Palestinians to a multi-tiered regime of discrimination, not unlike the racist system of governance that held sway in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.

Israel has staunchly rejected the accusation of racist discrimination, saying that leveling the accusation of “apartheid” at the world’s only Jewish nation-state, where Arab citizens enjoy equal rights to Jews, distorted the truth and promoted antisemitic hatred.

The politician made the remarks in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper in reference to the clashes between Jews and Arabs that erupted in several Israeli cities during the latest flareup, which saw the Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip fire more than 4,000 missiles at the Jewish state.

“It’s the first time and it clearly shows that if in the future we had a solution other than the two-state solution, we would have the ingredients of long-lasting apartheid,” Le Drian said, using the Afrikaner word for the white supremacist oppression of Zulus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.