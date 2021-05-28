Biden Denounces Rise in ‘Despicable, Unconscionable, Un-American’ Antisemitic Attacks

US President Joe Biden on Friday denounced the recent rise in “despicable, unconscionable, un-American” anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.

“We have seen a brick thrown through window of a Jewish-owned business in Manhattan, a swastika carved into the door of a synagogue in Salt Lake City, families threatened outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, and museums in Florida and Alaska, dedicated to celebrating Jewish life and culture and remembering the Holocaust, vandalized with anti-Jewish messages,” the statement read.

All of the incident listed in the statement took place during or after the latest escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has seen the Gaza Strip-based terrorists of Hamas and Islamic Jihad launch over 4,000 rockets at the Jewish state.

“I will not allow our fellow Americans to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are or the faith they practice,” Biden said. “We cannot allow the toxic combination of hatred, dangerous lies, and conspiracy theories to put our fellow Americans at risk.”

“May is Jewish American Heritage Month, when we honor Jewish Americans who have inextricably woven their experience and their accomplishments into the fabric of our national identity; overcoming the pain of history, and helping lead our struggle for a more fair, just, and tolerant society.”