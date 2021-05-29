Saturday, May 29th | 18 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkish Mobster’s Videos Targeting Top Politicians Draw Millions of Views

Egypt’s Foreign Minister to Meet Israeli Counterpart on Sunday

Ethical Danish Pension Fund Considers Excluding Israel Over Human Rights

Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban from Travelers Arriving from 11 Countries

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian During West Bank Clash, Palestinians Say

Rutgers Chancellor Apologizes for Lack of Support for Palestinians in Prior Statement Denouncing Antisemitism

Abe Foxman Cancels New York Times Subscription Over Front-Page ‘Blood Libel,’ Anti-Israel Bias

Biden Denounces Rise in ‘Despicable, Unconscionable, Un-American’ Antisemitic Attacks

‘No One Should Be Afraid,’ Victim of Antisemitic Attack by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Tells Community Rally

Labs Worldwide Seek to Adopt ‘Highly-Sought Grail’ Device Made in Israel to Grow Mouse Embryos Outside Womb

May 29, 2021 2:17 pm
0

Egypt’s Foreign Minister to Meet Israeli Counterpart on Sunday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks during a joint news conference with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser of UAE’s President, in Paphos, Cyprus April 16, 2021. Photo: Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via REUTERS

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated in part due to its longstanding relations with both sides.

The ministry’s statement had no further details.

Separately, Israeli news website Walla reported that the head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel was due to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas officials.

Neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials immediately responded to requests for comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.