Sunday, May 30th | 19 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Military to Get Chief Rabbi for First Time in 100 Years

Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel

‘It’s Like Eating Sushi With Tahina’: How Israel and Japan Formed an Unlikely Business Relationship

Quarter of Top UK Universities Breached IHRA Guidelines in Recent Gaza Conflict: Report

Israelis Should ‘Go Back’ to Europe and America, Says Iran’s Quds Force Chief

Bennett Informs Yamina Party Members He’s Joining Lapid in ‘Government of Change’

Iran Removes Central Bank Head Who Is Running for President

Bank of Israel to Hold Interest Rates as Inflation Nudges Higher

Gaza Truce Shifts Focus to Egypt’s Regional Role

Israel, Egypt Meet in Effort to Solidify Gaza Truce

May 30, 2021 1:24 pm
0

German Military to Get Chief Rabbi for First Time in 100 Years

avatar by JNS.org

A Torah scroll. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – For the first time since World War I, the German military is set to appoint a chief rabbi. The move, an initiative of German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, is designed both to serve the hundreds of Jews in the German military and to fight antisemitism. Some 300 German Jews currently serve in the country’s military.

Rabbi Zsolt Balla will continue in his current roles as chief rabbi of Saxony and its capital, Leipzig, while serving as the chief military rabbi.

Balla will head the military rabbinate that will be established in Berlin and will be responsible for the work of 10 religious figures in the military. Alongside the provision of religious services to Jewish soldiers, the military rabbinate will take part in the education of all German soldiers to prevent antisemitism.

Balla will officially enter the role at a ceremony at a Leipzig synagogue, scheduled for June 21. The ceremony will be broadcast live on German TV channel ARD. Among those set to attend are Kramp-Karrenbauer, Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, Central Council of Jews in Germany President Josef Schuster, as well as representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), of which Balla is a member.

“This is a significant step in bolstering ties between the German people and the Jewish community that has resided in Germany for hundreds of years,” he said.

“The establishment of a military rabbinate in the German military sends a clear message of tolerance and pluralism, which will bring us one step closer toward maintaining Jews’ freedom of religion in Germany and fighting against any antisemitic phenomenon that arises later on,” he said.

While the decision to appoint a chief rabbi was made last year, its implementation was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany approved the appointment of rabbis as chaplains in 2020.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.