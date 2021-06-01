Netanyahu: Preventing Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapons More Crucial Than US Friendship

Importantly, Netanyahu added a postscript that is often hinted at, although rarely uttered aloud; namely that preventing Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons would come at the cost of Israel’s close friendship with the United States.

While the change to US President Joe Biden’s administration has changed the metrics for Israel — in that he has ushered in a headlong pursuit of reanimating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which his predecessor former President Donald Trump withdrew — any Israeli government would draw a line at a nuclear Iran.

“I told my friend of 40 years, Joe Biden, that with or without a nuclear deal, we will continue to do everything we can to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb,” the prime minister said, according to Israeli outlet Ynet. “Iran, unlike other countries which already possess nuclear weapons, cannot be allowed to have one.”

“If we need to choose — I hope this won’t happen — between friction with our great friend the US and removing the existential threat, removing the existential threat wins out,” he added.