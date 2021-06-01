Netanyahu: Preventing Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapons More Crucial Than US Friendship
by i24 News
i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the opportunity Tuesday of a ceremony to welcome the elevation of a new Mossad (Israel Intelligence Service) chief to again warn of the dangers that a nuclear Iran poses.
With David (Dede) Barnea replacing outgoing Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, Netanyahu, who as early as tomorrow depending on how coalition talks have progressed may no longer be the premier, said that removing the “existential Iranian threat” was crucial to the State of Israel’s survival.
Importantly, Netanyahu added a postscript that is often hinted at, although rarely uttered aloud; namely that preventing Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons would come at the cost of Israel’s close friendship with the United States.
While the change to US President Joe Biden’s administration has changed the metrics for Israel — in that he has ushered in a headlong pursuit of reanimating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which his predecessor former President Donald Trump withdrew — any Israeli government would draw a line at a nuclear Iran.
“I told my friend of 40 years, Joe Biden, that with or without a nuclear deal, we will continue to do everything we can to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb,” the prime minister said, according to Israeli outlet Ynet. “Iran, unlike other countries which already possess nuclear weapons, cannot be allowed to have one.”
“If we need to choose — I hope this won’t happen — between friction with our great friend the US and removing the existential threat, removing the existential threat wins out,” he added.