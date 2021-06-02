Wednesday, June 2nd | 22 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Homecoming to Israel for ‘Lost’ Jews in India Delayed by COVID-19

Nintendo Apologizes for Anti-Israel Graffiti in Video Game

Specimen of Invasive ‘Super-Termite’ Captured in Israel, Raising Hopes of Controlling the Species

Facebook Oversight Board Excoriated by ADL Over Refusal to Remove Blatantly Antisemitic Posts

A Personal History of Sheikh Jarrah and Arab Violence Against Jews

From ‘Defund the Police’ to ‘Defund Israel’

Are American Jewish Organizations Supporting Israel Strongly Enough?

Hamas Then, Hamas Now

Jewish Actress, Neuroscientist Mayim Bialik Guest Hosts Series of ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes

On Farhud Day, Many Ask: Could it Happen Again?

June 2, 2021 11:08 am
0

Israel’s Elbit Systems Awarded $80 Million Contract for AI-Powered Electrical-Optical Systems

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices, in Haifa, Israel, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

CTech – Elbit Systems has announced today that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $80 million by a country in Asia-Pacific to provide its SPECTRO XR multi-spectral electro-optic (EO) system for maritime forces. The contract followed a competitive technical evaluation and will be valid for a period of four years.

Per the agreement, Elbit Systems will supply SPECTRO XR EO systems that will be integrated within a variety of maritime platforms. Its multi-spectral long-range EO system provides air, naval, and land forces with enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and target acquisition capabilities in day and night and in low-visibility conditions such as smoke, fog, or dust.

“We see a growing demand for the SPECTRO XR system as Naval and Air Forces increasingly seek advanced ISTAR solutions with the unique capacity to maintain superior terrain dominance even in challenging visibility conditions,” said Oren Sabag, Co-General Manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW.

Elbit Systems is a high technology company that provides defense, homeland security, and commercial programs across the world. It operates in the land, air, and naval arena with command, control, communications, and unmanned aircraft systems.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.