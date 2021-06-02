Israel’s Elbit Systems Awarded $80 Million Contract for AI-Powered Electrical-Optical Systems

CTech – Elbit Systems has announced today that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $80 million by a country in Asia-Pacific to provide its SPECTRO XR multi-spectral electro-optic (EO) system for maritime forces. The contract followed a competitive technical evaluation and will be valid for a period of four years.

Per the agreement, Elbit Systems will supply SPECTRO XR EO systems that will be integrated within a variety of maritime platforms. Its multi-spectral long-range EO system provides air, naval, and land forces with enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and target acquisition capabilities in day and night and in low-visibility conditions such as smoke, fog, or dust.

“We see a growing demand for the SPECTRO XR system as Naval and Air Forces increasingly seek advanced ISTAR solutions with the unique capacity to maintain superior terrain dominance even in challenging visibility conditions,” said Oren Sabag, Co-General Manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW.

Elbit Systems is a high technology company that provides defense, homeland security, and commercial programs across the world. It operates in the land, air, and naval arena with command, control, communications, and unmanned aircraft systems.