Tuesday, June 8th | 29 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Chicago Vote Fails to Retract Student Government Call for ‘Free Palestine From the River to the Sea’

Canadian Jewish Group: Activists Behind Pro-Palestinian Letter Falsely Claimed Endorsements From Medical Student Groups

Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Still Have Enough Rockets to Wage Months-Long Clashes With Israel

Jerusalem Flag March to Take Place June 15 After Netanyahu, Gantz Meeting

Rep. Ilhan Omar Slammed for Comparing US, Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, Accusing All of ‘Unthinkable Atrocities’

Grand Jury Indicts ‘Free Palestine’ Assailants in Brooklyn on Multiple Hate Crime Charges: Report

Outgoing Head of Mossad: Qatari Aid to Gaza ‘Got a Little Out of Control’

Jewish-Owned San Francisco Cafe Again Tagged With Antisemitic Graffiti

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Helps Raise Funds to Restore Abandoned Synagogue in Hungary With Family Ties

Israeli Judoka Gefen Primo Wins Career-First Medal at World Championships After Intense Battle With COVID-19: ‘My Time to Rejoice’

June 8, 2021 11:00 am
0

Iran Is Loving Israel’s ‘Government of Change’

avatar by Eyal Zisser / Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Opinion

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

JNS.org – The political situation in Israel is being closely followed throughout the Arab world. In the past decade, Israel has become a major regional player, and what happens here dictates, or at least influences, how things will play out in the wider region.

It appears that so far the Arab world is keeping mum on the political upheavals in Israel; we aren’t seeing either joy or schadenfreude, nor are we sensing any expectation of or hope for change. Mostly there is weariness at and a lack of understanding of the political games being played, and—more importantly—a certain level of concern about the resulting paralysis that has gripped Israel and the possibility that it might change direction.

It’s no secret that most Arab states, especially Israel’s partners in the Abraham Accords, see Israel as an ally in their battle against the Iranian threat and as an agent of economic progress and prosperity that will help ensure their future and that of the region as a whole. It is also important to note that they also don’t give much weight to the Palestinian issue. At most, they see it as a nuisance that should be kept on a back burner and not be allowed to ignite and foist itself on their agenda.

A strong and stable Israel is in the interest of many Arab states, even if they aren’t admitting it publicly. For the past decade, they have seen the Israeli government as a stable partner and even as an effective, aggressive ally that sees eye to eye with them when it comes to the regional reality and is determined to join the fierce battle against the emerging Iranian threat.

All this aside, everyone remembers the late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who in June 1981 was asked by his staff to call and congratulate “the next prime minister of Israel,” Shimon Peres, on his victory. But Sadat preferred to go to bed. The next morning, he sent warm congratulations to Menachem Begin, his partner in the peace treaty, whom he had preferred to see win. No one in the Arab world is jumping to offer premature congratulations.

Related coverage

June 8, 2021 12:43 pm
0

The Myth of Arab Displacement in Eastern Jerusalem

In early May, a host of anti-Israel groups published a petition calling on the international community to “stop Israel’s forced displacement...

In contrast, there is rejoicing in Tehran. The Iranians have rushed to declare “the end of the Netanyahu era,” or as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif put it, its relegation to “the dustbin of history.”

Tehran is convinced that the stars are about to align for it. First, former US President Trump, who placed heavy sanctions on Iran and crushed its economy, was voted out, and then came President Biden, who wants to reach a nuclear deal that will strengthen Iran without it having to abandon its nuclear aspirations. And now Netanyahu might step off the stage after a decade during which he spearheaded an effective, uncompromising fight against Iran in the regional and international arenas.

This is a convenient reality for Iran, which is preparing to wage war for Iraq after the Americans’ expected withdrawal, hoping to bolster its grip on Syria and Lebanon and send its tentacles deeper into the Gaza Strip,

Given all this, it’s no wonder the Arab world is hoping that Israel will see renewed political stability and will continue to cooperate with them on regional problems

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.