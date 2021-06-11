Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Jewish Communities in Southern France Menaced by Anonymous Death Threats

Over 850 Harvard Affiliates Denounce Antisemitism, ‘Demonization’ of Israel

Jewish Groups, German Politicians Call on Government to End ‘Cooperation’ With Iranian-Backed Islamic Center in Hamburg

Ex-Mossad Chief Hints at Israeli Involvement in Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

New York Police Looking for Suspect Who Threatened to ‘Bash Jewish Head’ of Brooklyn Bystander

Mayim Bialik Shares Emotional Clip from Backstage at ‘Jeopardy!’ as Guest Hosting Role Ends

South African Jews Lodge Complaint Against Pro-BDS Judge Known for Infamous Comparison of Nelson Mandela With Ayatollah Khomeini

We Are Entering a New Era of Jew Hatred

Korach and the Arguments of Destruction

Social Justice Includes Support for Israel

June 11, 2021 8:10 am
0

China Urges US and Russian Nuclear Cuts and Progress in Iran Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Russia on Friday to further cut their nuclear arsenals, days before US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit in Geneva.

Wang, addressing the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament from Beijing, said that fresh reductions by the two powers would help spur multilateral nuclear disarmament, and he also took a thinly-veiled swipe at the United States.

“China opposes the development and deployment of regional and global missile defense systems by a certain country that undermine strategic stability, and China opposes the deployment of land-based intermediate-range ballistic missiles by the same country in the neighborhood of other countries,” Wang said.

The Biden administration has said the United States intends to compete with China’s growing influence and military strength in the Asia-Pacific. China is also a nuclear power but its arsenal is much smaller.

Related coverage

June 11, 2021 2:59 pm
0

Two Jewish Communities in Southern France Menaced by Anonymous Death Threats

Two Jewish communities in southern France were targeted by menacing antisemitic threats this week, in separate incidents that are being...

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood took the floor at the Geneva forum to urge China to engage in bilateral talks on risk reduction and strategic stability, in line with previous statements.

“To date, China has rebuffed US efforts to initiate bilateral talks on risk reduction and strategic stability,” Wood said.

Wang said “unilateral bullying acts of the United States” were the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from world powers’ 2015 accord with Iran designed to deny it the ability to build nuclear weapons, then reimposed harsh US sanctions on Tehran.

“To return to the deal, lifting sanctions on Iran first is the natural thing to do,” Wang said.

As talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna to revive the 2015 deal were in a “final sprint,” parties to the accord must redouble diplomatic efforts to “bring the JCPOA back on track”, Wang said, using the agreement’s official acronym.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.