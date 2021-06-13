Sunday, June 13th | 3 Tammuz 5781

June 13, 2021 11:32 am
German Foreign Minister Urges Flexibility, Pragmatism in Iran Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gives a statement ahead of a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, May 18, 2021. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged all sides to show flexibility and pragmatism in talks about the Iranian nuclear deal, which are due to resume later on Saturday afternoon.

“It is about flexibility and pragmatism from all participating parties,” he told Reuters.

“Playing for time is in no one’s interest,” he added.

The talks between Iran and world powers are aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned three years later by then-president Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions that slashed Iran’s oil exports.

Iran retaliated by violating the limits imposed on its nuclear program under the accord. It now seeks an end to US sanctions.

The new round of indirect talks is about how both sides might resume compliance with the old nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the JCPOA, Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain fissile material for atomic weapons in return for relief from US, EU, and UN sanctions.

The US said on Thursday that it had removed sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that previously traded Iranian petrochemicals, a step that one US official called routine, but could show US readiness to ease sanctions when justified.

The global oil market is watching the talks closely as additional oil volumes would weigh on prices

