Monday, June 14th | 5 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz Vows to Work With US on Preventing Nuclear Iran in Meeting With Biden Envoy

Canadian Man Accused of Murdering Muslim Family Members to Face Terror Charges

Zelenskiy to Biden: Give Us Clear ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on Ukraine NATO Path

CUNY Faculty Union Resolution Accusing Israel of ‘Massacre’ of Palestinians Passes by Wide Margin

Israel’s New Health Minister Plans to Lift Restrictions Preventing Gay Men From Donating Blood

Canada’s Ruling Liberals Announce Emergency Summit on Antisemitism Amid Internal Row Over Anti-Zionist Parliamentarian

TikTok Faces Calls to Address Report of ‘Disturbing’ Censorship of Jewish Users

Israel Ramps Up Iron Dome Defenses as Hamas Readies Incendiary Balloon Unit

‘Eradicate Jewish Impudence’: Antisemitic Social Media Posts Haunt Far-Right French Party as Regional Elections Loom

200 Journalists Demand More Anti-Israel Hatred

June 14, 2021 5:10 pm
0

Canadian Man Accused of Murdering Muslim Family Members to Face Terror Charges

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Osorio

A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city’s oldest mosque. He was wearing what appeared to be body armor and a helmet at the time, police said.

Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed. Veltman has not yet retained a lawyer.

However, provincial and federal prosecutors provided their consent to commence terrorism proceedings against him, alleging that the killings of Salman Afzaal, his wife, their daughter and Afzaal’s mother, and attempted killing of the couple’s son constituted terrorist activity, according to a statement from police in London, a city west of Toronto.

Related coverage

June 14, 2021 6:05 pm
0

Gantz Vows to Work With US on Preventing Nuclear Iran in Meeting With Biden Envoy

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told interim American envoy to Israel Michael Ratney on Monday that the Jewish state will...

The 9-year-old boy — the sole survivor of the attack — was released from the hospital on Monday, the London Free Press reported, citing a family friend.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reacted to the new charges afterward, saying: “It is really important for us to name it as an act of terror … and it is important for us identify the terrible threat that white supremacism poses to Canada and to Canadians.”

The five members of the Afzaal family were out for an evening walk near their home when they were run over on the sidewalk.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

So far, few details have emerged that would shed light on why police say the attack was a pre-meditated, hate-motivated crime. Veltman is due in court again on June 21.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.