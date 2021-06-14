Monday, June 14th | 4 Tammuz 5781

June 14, 2021 8:57 am
Quebec Government Adopts IHRA Antisemitism Definition

avatar by JNS.org

The national assembly in Quebec City, Canada. Photo: Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock.

JNS.org – The Quebec government has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The announcement was made in the National Assembly on June 9 by Environment Minister Benoit Charette and follows the National Assembly’s unanimous motion on May 26 condemning antisemitic incidents that have taken place in recent weeks.

The IHRA definition has already been adopted by the provincial governments of  Ontario and New Brunswick, and in 24 cities across Ontario and Quebec.

“More than 75 years after the end of the Shoah, antisemitism remains present in our societies,” Charette said in the National Assembly. “Violence, threats and aggression experienced by our Quebec Jewish community have, deplorably, gained momentum these past weeks, in our cities as well as on social media.

“It is our duty to take all the means possible in order to combat antisemitism. That is why the government of Quebec joins the renewed international effort in adopting, as many countries, parliaments and international organizations have done, the non-binding IHRA definition of antisemitism as a certain perception of Jews that may manifest itself as hatred toward them.”

The Canadian Jewish group Federation CJA and its advocacy agency, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), applauded the decision.

CIJA Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin said the government’s adoption of the IHRA definition is “a clear affirmation of our elected officials’ recognition of the seriousness of the upsurge in hate targeting Jews and of the need for concrete action.”

Federation CEO Yair Szlak said, “Our public authorities will now be able to rely upon a tool that enables them to clearly define antisemitic incidents in Quebec. The Jewish community salutes the commitment and foresight of the government of Quebec in the fight against antisemitism, a fight that concerns Quebecers of every stripe.”

