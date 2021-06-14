Quebec Government Adopts IHRA Antisemitism Definition

JNS.org – The Quebec government has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The announcement was made in the National Assembly on June 9 by Environment Minister Benoit Charette and follows the National Assembly’s unanimous motion on May 26 condemning antisemitic incidents that have taken place in recent weeks.

The IHRA definition has already been adopted by the provincial governments of Ontario and New Brunswick, and in 24 cities across Ontario and Quebec.

“More than 75 years after the end of the Shoah, antisemitism remains present in our societies,” Charette said in the National Assembly. “Violence, threats and aggression experienced by our Quebec Jewish community have, deplorably, gained momentum these past weeks, in our cities as well as on social media.

Related coverage Concerned by Rising Jew-Hatred, Vast Majority of US Jews Regard Demonization of Israel as ‘Antisemitic,’ ADL Survey Shows Worries about growing levels of antisemitism have surged among American Jews in the wake of last month's conflict between Israel...