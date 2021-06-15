Gaza Incendiary Balloons Spark Fires in Southern Israel

Two of the fires were located in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council and eight were burning in the Eshkol Regional Council.

Tensions are high in Israel ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Jerusalem Flag March that was rescheduled twice because of the security situation.

The days leading up to the parade have seen Palestinian factions warning of potential violence, although on Tuesday it was reported that Hamas and Islamic Jihad do not desire an escalation.

The IDF reportedly deployed Iron Dome missile defense batteries near Jerusalem in case of rockets attacks from Gaza in reaction to the march.

Video was posted to social media of arson balloons being launched from Gaza at Israeli territory.