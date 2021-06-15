Tuesday, June 15th | 5 Tammuz 5781

June 15, 2021 11:10 am
Gaza Incendiary Balloons Spark Fires in Southern Israel

avatar by i24 News

A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel May 9, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip sparked at least 10 fires in southern Israel on Tuesday, according to the Southern District Fire and Rescue services.

Most of the blazes were in thorny fields, with Eli Cohen, spokesperson for the Southern District Fire and Rescue services, describing most of the fires as “small and not dangerous.”

Two of the fires were located in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council and eight were burning in the Eshkol Regional Council.

Tensions are high in Israel ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Jerusalem Flag March that was rescheduled twice because of the security situation.

The days leading up to the parade have seen Palestinian factions warning of potential violence, although on Tuesday it was reported that Hamas and Islamic Jihad do not desire an escalation.

The IDF reportedly deployed Iron Dome missile defense batteries near Jerusalem in case of rockets attacks from Gaza in reaction to the march.

Video was posted to social media of arson balloons being launched from Gaza at Israeli territory.

