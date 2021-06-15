Israel’s Foreign Ministry Shares Footage of Firefighters as Gaza Incendiary Balloon Attacks Set Off 20 Blazes in Southern Israel

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued video of firefighters working to extinguish blazes in southern Israel, sparked by incendiary balloon assaults launched by terror groups in Gaza.

The balloon attacks came amid heightened tensions in Jerusalem as thousands of Israelis took part in a flag march through the eastern part of the city.

Reports Tuesday indicated that Hamas and other Gaza terror groups have chosen not to respond with rocket attacks, as they had threatened, but instead activated their incendiary balloon units — which began several hours in advance of the march.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted a video of the fires and those fighting them, commenting, “Firefighters were called to put down fires that broke out today due to incendiary balloons that were launched into southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists from #Gaza.”

“Hamas & its co-terrorists know no other way than that of destruction and violence,” the ministry said.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that the fires occurred in the Eshkol and Sha’ar HaNegev regional councils, mostly in thorn fields.

They were described as small and controllable fires that do not present a serious danger.

Meanwhile, Israel’s N12 reported that firefighters had been instructed not to put out fires close to the Gaza border due to fears of sniper fire.

Agricultural workers near the border, however, were not told to avoid the area, and are continuing their work as usual.