Tuesday, June 15th | 5 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Scraps Indoor Mask Order as COVID-19 Infections Wane

Two Mental Health Staffers Charge Stanford University With Fostering ‘Hostile Environment for Jews’ in Complaint

Far-Right Scene in Germany on the Rise During Pandemic Year, Jewish Group Warns of ‘Growing Threat’

Biden Picks Israel, Mexico, NATO Ambassadors

After Months of Pandemic Isolation, 150 Holocaust Survivors Gather in Celebration at New York Concert

Israel’s Foreign Ministry Shares Footage of Firefighters as Gaza Incendiary Balloon Attacks Set Off 20 Blazes in Southern Israel

Palestinians Form Special Negotiating Team for Israel Talks at Biden Administration Request: Report

Khamenei Set to Tighten Grip in Iran Vote as Frustrations Grow

Montreal Kosher Restaurant Vandalized in Possible Hate Crime, Attempted Arson

Thank You Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

June 15, 2021 3:26 pm
0

Israel’s Foreign Ministry Shares Footage of Firefighters as Gaza Incendiary Balloon Attacks Set Off 20 Blazes in Southern Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A field on fire is seen after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border between Gaza and Israel, Near Nir Am June 15,2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued video of firefighters working to extinguish blazes in southern Israel, sparked by incendiary balloon assaults launched by terror groups in Gaza.

The balloon attacks came amid heightened tensions in Jerusalem as thousands of Israelis took part in a flag march through the eastern part of the city.

Reports Tuesday indicated that Hamas and other Gaza terror groups have chosen not to respond with rocket attacks, as they had threatened, but instead activated their incendiary balloon units — which began several hours in advance of the march.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted a video of the fires and those fighting them, commenting, “Firefighters were called to put down fires that broke out today due to incendiary balloons that were launched into southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists from #Gaza.”

“Hamas & its co-terrorists know no other way than that of destruction and violence,” the ministry said.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that the fires occurred in the Eshkol and Sha’ar HaNegev regional councils, mostly in thorn fields.

They were described as small and controllable fires that do not present a serious danger.

Meanwhile, Israel’s N12 reported that firefighters had been instructed not to put out fires close to the Gaza border due to fears of sniper fire.

Agricultural workers near the border, however, were not told to avoid the area, and are continuing their work as usual.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.