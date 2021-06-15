Tuesday, June 15th | 5 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Tell Egypt That Flag March Won’t Cause Escalation

Front-Runner for Iran Presidency Is Hardline Judge Sanctioned by US

US to Take Steps Against White Supremacists and Militia Groups

Tensions Raised Ahead of Jerusalem Flag March

Israel Lifts Indoor Mask Requirement as COVID-19 Recedes

TV Broadcaster in Spain Accuses Israeli Swimming Duo of Cover for ‘Genocide’

US Embassy Warns Citizens to Avoid Jerusalem Flag March

Hundreds Rally in Ohio, Arizona Against Vandalism, Jew-Hatred and Antisemitism

Bennett Considers Longtime General Amos Yadlin for National Security Adviser

First Deaf Member of Knesset Joins New Israeli Government

June 15, 2021 11:02 am
0

Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Tell Egypt That Flag March Won’t Cause Escalation

avatar by i24 News

The Iron Dome aerial defense system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

i24 News – Hamas and Islamic Jihad have informed Egypt that the Gaza-based terrorist groups do not intend to escalate in reaction to Tuesday’s scheduled Flag March through Jerusalem’s Old City, according to a report by Saudi news channel Al Arabiya.

Tensions are high in Israel as the leadup to the parade of Israeli flags celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War has seen warnings of potential violence from Hamas and the PLO.

Hamas activated its incendiary balloon brigade in Gaza ahead of the march, causing a total of 10 fires in southern Israel on Tuesday that were confirmed to be caused by incendiary balloons, according to Fire and Rescue investigators for Israel’s Southern District.

Both Israeli and Palestinian media reported that Israel has deployed Iron Dome missile defense batteries near Jerusalem ahead of the flag march.

The original march was planned for May 10 but had to be canceled when the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem, as well as Israel’s densely populated center.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.