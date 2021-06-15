Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Tell Egypt That Flag March Won’t Cause Escalation

i24 News – Hamas and Islamic Jihad have informed Egypt that the Gaza-based terrorist groups do not intend to escalate in reaction to Tuesday’s scheduled Flag March through Jerusalem’s Old City, according to a report by Saudi news channel Al Arabiya.

Tensions are high in Israel as the leadup to the parade of Israeli flags celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War has seen warnings of potential violence from Hamas and the PLO.