Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Tell Egypt That Flag March Won’t Cause Escalation
by i24 News
i24 News – Hamas and Islamic Jihad have informed Egypt that the Gaza-based terrorist groups do not intend to escalate in reaction to Tuesday’s scheduled Flag March through Jerusalem’s Old City, according to a report by Saudi news channel Al Arabiya.
Tensions are high in Israel as the leadup to the parade of Israeli flags celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War has seen warnings of potential violence from Hamas and the PLO.
Hamas activated its incendiary balloon brigade in Gaza ahead of the march, causing a total of 10 fires in southern Israel on Tuesday that were confirmed to be caused by incendiary balloons, according to Fire and Rescue investigators for Israel’s Southern District.
Both Israeli and Palestinian media reported that Israel has deployed Iron Dome missile defense batteries near Jerusalem ahead of the flag march.
The original march was planned for May 10 but had to be canceled when the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem, as well as Israel’s densely populated center.