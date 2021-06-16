Wednesday, June 16th | 6 Tammuz 5781

June 16, 2021 9:31 am
Israeli’s Birthplace Switched From ‘Jerusalem’ to ‘Occupied Territories’ on New UK Passport

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows the plaza of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s Foreign Ministry is investigating a report that an Israeli woman had her birthplace changed from “Jerusalem” to “Occupied Palestinian Territories” upon renewing her UK passport.

Ayelet Balaban, a dual Israeli-British citizen who has held a UK passport all her life, said she was shocked upon receiving the new document, according to Israel’s Kan.

According to Balaban, she sent her old passport to England about two weeks ago, and received the new one on Monday. Upon discovering the change, Balaban checked with her brother, who renewed his British passport two years ago, and which still listed “Jerusalem” as his place of birth.

Her brother, who works at Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization helping Jews from English-speaking countries immigrate to Israel, said it’s the first time the organization has encountered the change, according to the report.

June 16, 2021 9:13 am
Balaban sent a letter to Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, on Tuesday but said she hasn’t yet heard back.

Inquiries have also been sent to the British Embassy in Israel.

